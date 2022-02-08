CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #5

Courtesy of Ben Baxter

ATHLETES OF THE WEEKFor the week ending February 6, 2022

FOOD LION MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Owen Mahadeo, Virginia State

(Fr – Midlothian, VA)

Mahadeo finished sixth in the 5000 meters at the Liberty Open with a time of 16:10.54, finishing as the highest placing Division II competitor in the event. The Midlothian, VA native has the CIAA’s top time in the event this indoor season.

FOOD LION MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Jocolbi Morgan, Claflin

(Fr – Saint Petersburg, FL)

Morgan finished third in the long jump at the Carmel City Invitational with a mark of 6.84m (22.5’25”), ahead of several Division I competitors. The freshman from Saint Petersburg, FL also competed in the 60m and 200m during the Invite. Morgan recorded the conference’s second-best long jump mark of the season during a previous meet.

FOOD LION MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Jocolbi Morgan, Claflin

(Fr – Saint Petersburg, FL)

Morgan finished third in the long jump at the Carmel City Invitational with a mark of 6.84m (22.5’25”), ahead of several Division I competitors. The freshman from Saint Petersburg, FL also competed in the 60m and 200m during the Invite. Morgan recorded the conference’s second-best long jump mark of the season during a previous meet.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Jade Jordan, Fayetteville State

(Jr – Fayetteville, NC)

At the Carmel City Invitational, Jordan finished second in the triple jump with a mark of 11.56m (37’11.25″) and fourth in the long jump with a mark of 5.50m (18’0.5″). Her long jump mark ranks first in the CIAA this indoor season while her triple jump mark is top three in the conference.