CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #6

CIAA Announces Men's & Women's Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors

February 8, 2024
HRMessenger Staff

Food Lion ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

FOOD LION MEN'S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Alpha Balde, Virginia Union (Fr. - Baltimore, MD)
Alpha Balde achieved a personal best in the 200m dash with a time of 21.89 seconds, placing 6th overall at the Liberty University Open Meet. His time of 21.89 currently ranks him 4th overall in the conference for this event.

FOOD LION MEN'S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Kahlil West, St. Augustine's (Jr. Roanoke, VA)
Kahlil took 2nd in the high jump at the Liberty Invitational with a 6'8 ½" jump further improving his #1 ranking in the CIAA and is now ranked #2 in the atlantic region, and qualifying for nationals.

FOOD LION WOMEN'S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Hayleigh Bryant, Winston-Salem State (Fr. – Greensboro, N.C.)
Hayleigh is still undefeated in the 200m after capturing first place at the South Carolina Invite with a time of 24.63. Her mark of 24.63 is a NCAA provisional qualifying mark.

FOOD LION WOMEN'S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
M'Smrya Seward, Fayetteville State (Sr. – Youngsville, N.C.)
Shea, won the women's long Jump at the USC invite in SC. She won the overall long jump competition with a jump of 6. 11 . This mark placed her first in the conference, and first in the Atlantic region and 4th on the National list