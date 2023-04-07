Education Scholarships Sports Sports 

CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #3

FOOD LION MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Irvin Marable, Lincoln (Pa.)
(Fr. – Somers Point, NJ)

Marable won his lone event, the 800m run, in a personal-record time of 1:58.20 at the Seahawk Invitational.

FOOD LION MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Ja’Qun Wilkins, Johnson C. Smith
(Fr – Spartanburg, SC)

Wilkins led the Men’s team with a huge personal record and a school record in the triple jump, with a mark of 15.07m. That effort earned him 3rd place at the meet and moved him to #4 in the NCAA, #1 in the CIAA. The old triple jump record of 14.85m stood still from 2012.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Amique Willis, Winston-Salem State
(Grad., – Kingston, Jamaica)

Amique Willis had a top CIAA finish time in the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 14.81 at the Vertklasse meeting hosted by High Point University.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Anaeja Ferrell, Lincoln (Pa.)
(Fr – Newark, DE)

Ferrell won the long jump with a personal-record of 5.34m and helped the 4x100m relay team win the gold as well in a time of 48.97 at the Seahawk Invitational.

