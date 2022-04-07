Administration Events CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #3 April 7, 2022April 7, 2022 K. Alston Tweet By: Ben Baxter ATHLETES OF THE WEEKFor the week ending April 3, 2022 FOOD LION MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Robert Walker, Saint Augustine’s(Jr – Newburgh, NY) Walker ran an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 53.16 in the 400m hurdles, finishing fourth overall at the VertKlasse Meet in High Point, NC. The Newburgh, NY native has the fastest 400m hurdle time in the CIAA, second-best in the Atlantic Region, and the 18th fastest in Division II this outdoor season. Walker was also a member of SAU’s 4x400m relay team that finished second at the same meet with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 3:13.71, which is tops in the conference and the region this season while placing the unit eighth nationally in Division II. FOOD LION MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Kenny Fuentez Amaya, Bowie State(Sr – Bladensburg, MD) Amaya finished first in both the shot put and discus at the Seahawk Invitational with marks of 14.33m (47’0.25″) and 41.66m (136’8″), respectively. His shot put mark currently leads the CIAA this outdoor season while his mark in the discus ranks fourth in the conference. Amaya is top 14 or better in both events in the Atlantic Region. FOOD LION WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Mya Johnson, Fayetteville State(Jr – Greensboro, NC) Johnson ran an NCAA provisional qualifying and CIAA-best time of 1:01.19 in the 400m hurdles, a time that currently leads the Atlantic Region and ranks 11th nationally in Division II. The Greensboro, NC native also ran a leg on FSU’s 4x100m relay team that ran the CIAA’s fastest time of the season at 47. 29. Johnson and FSU placed second in both events at the VertKlasse Meet in High Point, NC with the relay team finishing just behind Division I Appalachian State, but ahead of several other DI teams in the field. FOOD LION WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Alyssa Farmer, Winston-Salem State(So – Charlotte, NC) Farmer posted a CIAA-leading mark of 44.52 (146’1″) in the discus at the VertKlasse Meet in High Point, NC, finishing second just behind a competitor from Division I Wake Forest. The Charlotte, NC currently ranks third in the Atlantic Region in the discus. Farmer also finished 18th in the javelin throw in a DI heavy field with a mark of 29.96m (98’3″), which ranks top three in the conference this season. Tweet