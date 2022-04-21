Administration Events National Opinion CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #5 April 21, 2022April 21, 2022 K. Alston CIAA Men's & Women's Outdoor Track and Field Weekly Honors, Food lion men's field athlete of the week, Food Lion Men's Track Athlete of the week, Food Lion Women Track Athlete of the week, food lion women's field athlete of the week Tweet By: Ben Baxter ATHLETES OF THE WEEKFor the week ending April 17, 2022 FOOD LION MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEKJustin Steele, Johnson C. Smith(So – Conyers, GA)Steele was a part of three NCAA provisional performances this past weekend at the Gamecock Invitational. The Conyers, GA native finished 11th overall in the 200 meters with a time of 21.23, which leads the CIAA and the Atlantic Region while ranking 22nd in Division II. Steele was also a part of the 4×400 relay team that finished second in the event with a time of 3:12.16 as well as the 4×100 relay team that finished sixth in Columbia with a time of 40.79. Steele and the JCSU 4×400 relay team ranks seventh nationally while the 4×100 relay team’s time currently ranks 26th in Division II. This is also the second 4×100 relay team from JCSU to post an NCAA provisional mark this season, both of which Steele was featured on. FOOD LION MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEKGlenn Butler, Lincoln (PA)(Jr – Greenburgh, NY) Butler improved on his performance in the high jump from a week ago and won the event at the Norfolk State Invitational with an NCAA provisional mark of 2.13m (6’11.75″), which is tied for fifth nationally in Division II. The two-time All-American also finished 10th in the long jump with a mark of 6.67m (21’10.75″) while also running a leg on LU’s 4×100 relay team that finished fifth at the event. Butler and the Lions’ 4×100 team currently ranks second in the CIAA this outdoor season. FOOD LION WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEKTiarra Smith, Winston-Salem State(Fr – Greensboro, NC)Smith ran the CIAA’s fastest time in the 800 meters this past weekend at the Gamecock Invitational with a time of 2:20.70, finishing eighth overall in the event. The Greensboro, NC native currently has the Atlantic Region’s 13th fastest time in the 800 meters this outdoor season. Smith also competed in the 200 meters over the weekend, posting a time of 26.69. FOOD LION WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEKKyra Webb, Fayetteville State(Fr – Fort Worth, TX)Webb had a career day at the Trojan Relays in Mount Olive, NC, posting career-best marks in the javelin throw, discus throw, and shot put. A two-sport athlete for the Broncos (volleyball), Webb finished fifth at the event in the javelin with a CIAA-best mark of 33.60m (110’3″) and fourth in the discus throw with a mark of 41.01m (134’6″) while also finishing top 15 in the shot put with a mark of 10.35m (33’11.5″). In addition to pacing the conference in the javelin throw, the freshman from Forth Worth, TX also ranks third in the league in the discus throw and 11th in the shot put. Tweet