CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #6

FOOD LION MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Desmond Kirwa, Virginia State University

(Fr. -Kapsabet, Kenya)

Desmond just won his 4th consecutive race with an 1:51 in the 800m run against the best in the MEAC CONFERENCE. He is still ranked number 1 in the CIAA.

FOOD LION MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Markus White, Virginia State University

(Fr. -Lynchburg, VA)

Markus has won his fourth meet in a row. He jumped another NCAA Provisional Qualifying Mark in the Long Jump and also jumped a personal best in the Triple Jump with a 14.63m.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Brianna Benloss, Winston-Salem State University

(Fr. -Charlotte, N.C.)

Brianna had another amazing weekend for the Rams during the Aggie Classic hosted by North Carolina A&T. Every effort on the track was an NCAA qualifying mark and personal best. In the 100 she ran a personal best time of 11.75 which makes her number one in the CIAA and number 35 in the Nation. In the 200 she ran a personal best time of 24.02 which now makes her number three in the CIAA, number three in the Atlantic region, and number 24 in the Atlantic Region. She also ran the second leg of the 4×100 which finished in fourth place with an NCAA qualifying time of 46.37.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Jade Lane, Virginia Union University

(Jr. -Lynchburg, VA)

Jade Lane secured first place in the triple jump with a personal best mark of 5.60m, ranking her 3rd in the conference. She also came in fourth place in the javelin with a throw of 30.06m. Jade also ranks fifth in the conference in the javelin throw. Additionally, she was part of the 4x100m relay team that came in first place at The New Captains Classic & Combined Events Track meet at Christopher Newport University.

