CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #6

CIAA Announces Men's & Women's Outdoor Track & Field Weekly Honors
April 26, 2022
K. Alston

CIAA Men's & Women's Outdoor Track and Field Weekly Honors, Food Lion Men's Track Athlete of the week, Food Lion Women Track Athlete of the week, HBCU

By: Ben Baxter

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
For the week ending April 24, 2022

FOOD LION MEN'S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Sean Kalawan, Saint Augustine's
(So – Westmoreland, Jamaica)
Kalawan was the top placing Division II competitor and finished fifth overall in the 400m hurdles with an NCAA Division II qualifying time of 52.21 at the Aggie Classic, posting the second-fastest time nationally in Division II this outdoor season. The Westmoreland, Jamaica native also ran a leg on SAU's 4×400 relay team that finished first in Greensboro with an NCAA provisional time of 3:11.83, good for eighth-best in Division II.

FOOD LION MEN'S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Atrell Williams, Virginia State (Fr – Chesapeake, VA)
Williams finished first overall in the shot put, ahead of several CIAA competitors, at the Morgan State Legacy Meet with a mark of 15.18m (49'9.75″). Williams, a native of Chesapeake, VA, currently holds the CIAA's top two marks in the shotput this outdoor season to include a throw of 15.72m (51'7″) at the Aggie Invitational a few weeks back. Williams' top mark ranks top five in the Atlantic Region this season.

FOOD LION WOMEN'S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
DeMya Campbell, Winston-Salem State
(Fr – Dayton, OH)
Campbell finished second at the Aggie Classic and posted the CIAA's best mark in the javelin throw this season at 34.30 (112'6″). The freshman from Dayton, OH was also the highest placing Division II competitor in the shot put with a mark of 11.49m (37'8.5″), finishing 11th overall and ranking her fourth in the CIAA this season. Campbell also competed in the Discus at the event, finishing in the top 18 with a mark of 33.29m (109'3″).