CIAA Announces Softball Weekly Honors #3

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#14 Lindsey George, Bowie State

(So., DP – Fayetteville, GA)

Lindsey George helped the Bulldogs to a 5-3 record last week in non-conference action. The sophomore batted .438 (7-for-16) at the plate with six runs scored, six runs batted in, eight walks, and four stolen bases. In a 12-2 win over Bluefield State, the Fayetteville, GA native earned a two-RBI triple and finished with four RBIs and a run scored. George added another hit and a walk in an 11-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader against Big Blue. In a pair of victories over Chestnut Hill, George had three hits in five at-bats and added three walks, two steals, two runs scored, and an RBI. In the doubleheader against Goldey-Beacom, George went a combined two-for-three with a double while drawing two walks, scoring twice, and swiping a base.



George also contributed in the pitcher’s circle last week, recording a win, a save, and striking out five batters while not allowing a run in six innings of play.

FOOD LION PITCHER OF THE WEEK

#9 Karen Fritzges, Bowie State

(So., P – Baltimore, MD)

Karen Fritzges made five appearances last week for the Bulldogs, recording a 1-1 record and an ERA of 1.22. The sophomore allowed a total of just three earned runs over 17.2 innings as Bowie State went 3-2 in the games Fritzges appeared in. In the first game of the doubleheader against Bluefield State, the Baltimore, MD native pitched a five-inning shutout and in her next appearance, Fritzges went three innings and allowed just one hit (no earned runs) against Chestnut Hill as the Griffins batted .083 against her. Across two appearances against Delaware State, Fritzges pitched 6.2 innings and allowed just two earned runs. Versus Goldey-Beacom, Fritzges allowed one earned run in three innings.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#22 Brittany Brewer, Bowie State

(So., 1B – Savage, MD)

Last week, Brittany Brewer held down the position of first base for Bowie State, finishing the week with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage, recording 36 putouts and helping the Bulldogs to a 5-3 record in non-conference play. In the second game of the doubleheader against Chestnutt Hill, the sophomore from Savage, MD recorded a season-high 11 putouts.



At the plate, Brewer went 6-for-13 with two doubles while scoring seven times and drawing six walks

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#12 DeMya Brown, Fayetteville State

(Fr., 3B – Charlotte, NC)

Making her first collegiate appearances last week, DeMya Brown batted .857 (six-for-seven) in a pair of victories over Allen. The Charlotte, NC native recorded two hits in three at-bats with two runs scored, two RBIs, and a stolen base in a 14-3 victory over the Yellow Jackets. In the second game of the doubleheader, a 9-1 win versus Allen, the freshman went a perfect four-for-four at the plate with two doubles, four RBIs, and two runs scored.