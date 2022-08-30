CIAA Announces Volleyball Weekly Honors #1

By: CIAA

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jada Rouse, Elizabeth City State University

(So, OH – Rock Hill, SC, 5)

Rouse opened the season with conference-high numbers of 51 kills, 56 points, and 3.40 kills per set in four matches. The sophomore outside hitter had double-digit kills in each match, while also leading the Vikings in each contest. The Rock Hill, SC native also tallied 48 digs (fourth in the CIAA), three aces, three blocks, and three assists, helping the team finish with a 2-2 record over the first week with victories over Lock Haven and Glenville State.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Najlaa Williams, Virginia State University

(So, L – Union, NJ, 9)



Williams tallied 59 digs in Virginia State’s first four matches of the season, finishing second in the CIAA in digs for the week. The sophomore libero led the team in digs in three of Trojan’s four games. In the lone win, Williams had a game-high and season-high (so far) 16 digs. The Union, NJ native also added eight assists and three aces for the week.