CIAA Announces Volleyball Weekly Honors #1
By: CIAA
|FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jada Rouse, Elizabeth City State University
(So, OH – Rock Hill, SC, 5)
Rouse opened the season with conference-high numbers of 51 kills, 56 points, and 3.40 kills per set in four matches. The sophomore outside hitter had double-digit kills in each match, while also leading the Vikings in each contest. The Rock Hill, SC native also tallied 48 digs (fourth in the CIAA), three aces, three blocks, and three assists, helping the team finish with a 2-2 record over the first week with victories over Lock Haven and Glenville State.
|FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Najlaa Williams, Virginia State University
(So, L – Union, NJ, 9)
Williams tallied 59 digs in Virginia State’s first four matches of the season, finishing second in the CIAA in digs for the week. The sophomore libero led the team in digs in three of Trojan’s four games. In the lone win, Williams had a game-high and season-high (so far) 16 digs. The Union, NJ native also added eight assists and three aces for the week.
FOOD LION SETTER OF THE WEEK
Breelyn Clark
(Sr, S – Mililani, HI, 11)
Clark outpaced the CIAA with 103 assists and an average 8.53 assists per set over three matches this past weekend, helping Shaw to a 2-1 record after wins over Felician and Alderson Broaddus. The junior setter’s individual match totals of 23, 45, and 35 were all game-highs. The Mililani, HI native also added 22 digs, seven kills, five total blocks, and three service aces.
FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
Maci Keys, Elizabeth City State University
(Fr, MB – Hillard, OH, 20)
In her first collegiate action, Keys provided 19 kills, 12 digs, and 10 total blocks over four matches. The Hillard, OH native was tied for fourth in total blocks in the conference after the opening week. Registering at least three blocks in three contests, Keys helped the Vikings to a 2-2 record.