CIAA Announces Volleyball Weekly Honors #1

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK



Aasia McNeill, Elizabeth City State University

(Jr, OH – Statesville, NC, 3)









McNeil opened the season with a conference-high 48 kills and 2.82 kills per set in four matches. The junior outside hitter also totaled 49 digs,10 service aces, six assists while leading the CIAA with 61 total points on the week. McNeil helped the Vikings finish with a 3-1 record over the week with wins over Young Harris, Lander, and Chowan.







FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK







Naijya Leggett, Elizabeth City State University

(Fr, L – Atlanta, GA, 6)

Leggett tallied 71 digs – including a pair of 20-dig performances – in ECSU’s the first four matches of the season, a total that led the CIAA for the week. The freshman from Atlanta, GA also totaled 12 assists and seven aces while helping the Vikings to a 3-1 record on the week.

FOOD LION SETTER OF THE WEEK





Elizabeth Kellum, Elizabeth City State University

(Jr, S – Jacksonville, NC, 1)

Kellum recorded 90 assists over four matches this past weekend while helping ECSU to wins over Young Harris, Chowan, and Lander. Her individual match totals of 24, 24, 22, and 20 digs were the highest across the conference for the opening week. The junior setter also totaled 56 digs, 23 kills, and 17 blocks in four matches and recorded a triple-double with 25 digs, 24 assists, and 11 kills in a match against Lees-McRae.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK





Mariah Griffin, Elizabeth City State University

(Fr, MB – Virginia Beach, VA, 18)

In her first collegiate action, Griffin contributed 23 kills over four matches with a .230 cumulative hitting percentage, which ranks second in the CIAA so far this season. Her .462 attack percentage in the win over Young Harris was the highest among CIAA freshmen and second-best in the league for the week. The Virginia Beach, VA native also totaled a conference-high 20 blocks on the week and helped the Vikings to a 3-1 record to start the season.