CIAA Announces Volleyball Weekly Honors #3

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Aasia McNeill, Elizabeth City State University

(Jr, OH – Statesville, NC, 3)





McNeill earns her third straight weekly honor after recording 29 kills and two service aces with a .220 hitting percentage in three matches. The junior outside hitter recorded two double-doubles, including a 10-kill, 27-dig performance against Greensboro College, while adding 44 total digs and five total blocks on defense to help lead the Vikings to a 3-0 record on the week and a 7-2.





FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK



Naijya Leggett, Elizabeth City State University

(Fr, L – Atlanta, GA, 6)

Leggett posted 51 digs in three games to earn her second defensive weekly honor of the season. The Atlanta, GA native also contributed 12 assists and four services while helping the Vikings to wins over Greensboro College, Chowan, and Trinity, improving to 7-2 on the season.

FOOD LION SETTER OF THE WEEK



Elizabeth Kellum, Elizabeth City State University

(Jr, S – Jacksonville, NC, 1)

Kellum recorded 58 assists over three matches this past weekend to earn her second weekly honor of the season. The senior setter from Jacksonville, NC recorded a triple-double with 14 kills, 29 assists, and 21 digs in a tough five set win over Chowan. For the week, Kellum contributed 38 digs, 20 kills, and five total blocks to help ECSU record three wins and move to 7-2 on the season.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK



Jada Rouse, Elizabeth City State University

(Fr, OH – Rock Hill, SC, 5)

Rouse contributed 31 kills and 32 digs along with four service aces and three blocks in ECSU’s three victories this past week. The freshman from Rock Hill, SC recorded a pair of double-doubles with 13 kills and 11 digs against Greensboro College as well as 11 kills and 15 digs against Chowan.