CIAA Announces Volleyball Weekly Honors #4

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK



Raven Gray, Winston-Salem State University

(Fr, OH – Charlotte, NC, 7)

Gray posted 31 kills over two games, including 17 in a win over Concord, and scored 34.5 points on the week for Winston-Salem State. The freshman from Charlotte, NC also recorded a double-double with 14 kills and 10 digs against conference rival Fayetteville State. Gray also totaled 17 digs and five blocks on defense.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK



Trinity Fierce, Claflin University

(Sr, L – Atlanta, GA, 4)

Fierce delivered 31 digs over two matches for the Lady Panthers, averaging 5.16 digs per match. The Atlanta, GA native also chipped in with two aces as she helped lead Claflin to a 2-0 record for the week, including a win over Livingstone in their CIAA Opener.

FOOD LION SETTER OF THE WEEK



Elizabeth Kellum, Elizabeth City State University

(Jr, S – Jacksonville, NC, 1)

Kellum earns her second consecutive weekly honor, and third overall, after putting up 71 assists while adding 36 digs on defense over three games. She recorded her second triple-double of the season with 36 assists, 13 digs, and 10 blocks in ECSU’s win over Emory & Henry. Kellum and the Vikings went 3-0 on the week and have won seven straight matches as of September 26.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK



Jada Rouse, Elizabeth City State University

(Fr, OH – Rock Hill, SC, 5)

Rouse is the CIAA’s top rookie for the second straight week after posting 33 kills, 27 digs and four service over three matches. She recorded back-to-back double-doubles with 10 kills and 12 digs against Virginia Union along with 16 kills and 12 digs against Emory & Henry. Rouse helped ECSU finish 3-0 for the week and has been a key contributor in the Vikings current seven-match win streak (as of Sunday).