CIAA Announces Volleyball Weekly Honors #5

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Raven Gray, Winston-Salem State University

(Fr, OH – Charlotte, NC, 7)

Gray recorded 64 kills over four matches with a .313 hitting percentage and five service aces, contributing 72.5 points to her team. Her best match offensively came against Saint Augustine’s with 22 kills and a .500 hitting percentage and she also recorded a pair of double-doubles with 13 kills and 10 digs versus Bowie State and 14 kills and 15 digs against Bluefield State. Additionally, the freshman from Charlotte, NC added 32 digs and 5 total blocks on defense and helped the Rams to a win over Bowie State at the CIAA Volleyball Round-up.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Janina Mayers, Saint Augustine’s University

(Sr, L/DS – Christ Church, Barbados, 1)

Mayers had a strong week for the Falcons with 50 digs over four matches. The senior from Barbados also added seven assists and three service aces while helping SAU to two conference wins over Winston-Salem State and Lincoln (PA).

FOOD LION SETTER OF THE WEEK

Elizabeth Kellum, Elizabeth City State University

(Jr, S – Jacksonville, NC, 1)

Kellum receives her third consecutive weekly honor after posting 95 assists over four matches. The junior setter also contributed 16 kills and 10 aces with a .433 hitting percentage on offense while defensively adding 15 digs and six total blocks. Kellum and the Vikings finished with a 4-0 record for the week and currently have an 11-game win streak as of Sunday.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Jada Rouse, Elizabeth City State University

(Fr, OH – Rock Hill, SC, 5)

Earning her third straight rookie weekly honor, Rouse delivered 45 kills and nine service aces with a .308 hitting percentage in four matches, totaling 54.5 points for the week. The Rock Hill, SC native also added 18 digs and five assists while help ECSU to wins over Bowie State, Fayetteville State, Saint Augustine’s, and Livingstone to push their win streak to 11 as of Sunday.