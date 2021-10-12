CIAA Announces Volleyball Weekly Honors #6

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Madison Jones, Saint Augustine’s University

(Fr, MB – Durham, NC, 9)

Jones was a key cog in the SAU offensive attack with 47 kills and a .494 hitting percentage over three matches, all wins for the Lady Falcons. On the season, the freshman middle blocker currently ranks second in the CIAA with a .352 hitting percentage, second at 3.41 points per set, and third with 2.76 kills per set.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Janina Mayers, Saint Augustine’s University

(Sr, L/DS – Christ Church, Barbados, 1)

Mayers earns her second straight weekly honor after contributing 51 digs in the Lady Falcons’ three wins over Livingstone, Trinity (DC), and Hollins. The senior from Barbados also added 11 assists and three service aces throughout the week.

FOOD LION SETTER OF THE WEEK

Sydney Moore, Saint Augustine’s University

(So, S – West Bloomfield, MI, 13)

Moore tallied 55 assists on the week for SAU, including 29 in a win over Trinity (DC). The West Bloomfield, MI native also chipped in with 16 digs and five blocks on defense along with seven kills and four service aces for the Lady Falcons, who finished 3-0 on the week to remain tied for first place in the CIAA Southern Division.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

