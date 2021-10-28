CIAA Announces Volleyball Weekly Honors #8

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK



Da’Nesha Miller, Fayetteville State University

(Sr, OH – Hilton Head Island, SC, 16)

Miller totaled 20 kills, 23 assists, and 23 digs along with three service aces over two matches for the week, scoring 25.5 points for the Lady Broncos. The senior from Hilton Head Island, SC recorded a triple-double against Shippensburg with 13 kills, 11 assists, and 16 digs while helping FSU to a 1-1 record on the season with their win coming against conference-foe Livingstone to remain in first place in the CIAA Southern Division. Miller ranks second in the CIAA with a .329 hitting percentage on the season.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jasmine Jacinto, Fayetteville State University

(Sr, DS – San Antonio, TX, 3)

Jacinto registered 25 digs over two matches to help Fayetteville State finish with a 1-1 record on the week with a win over Livingstone to remain in first place in the CIAA South. The senior defensive specialist had her best statisical match of the week against Shippensburg with 16 digs, one assist, and one kill.

FOOD LION SETTER OF THE WEEK



Breelyn Clark, Shaw University

(Jr, S – Garner, NC, 11)

Clark delivered a double-double 46 assists and 14 digs in Shaw’s only match of the week, a four-set win over Virginia Union, to earn her second straight weekly honor. The league leader with 8.51 assists per set this season, Clark also added four kills, three total blocks, and two service aces against VUU to help the Lady Bears remain atop the CIAA Northern Division standings.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK



Kamille Patrick, Shaw University

(Fr, MH – Conway, SC, 7)

Patrick tallied 15 kills and four total blocks with a .393 hitting percentage in Shaw’s four-set win over Virginia Union, their only match of the week. The Conway, SC native totaled 17.5 points for the week, helping the Lady Bears remain in first place in the CIAA Northern Division.