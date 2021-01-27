CIAA Education Day, Career Expo among the Community Events Geared to Inspire and Engage during Virtual Tournament Week Experience

CIAA Virtual Vibe will feature a host of community events focused on education, career advancement, financial planning, small business growth, mental health, and wellness, plus more

Charlotte, NC (January 27, 2021) – As the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, prepares to host its first-ever virtual tournament week experience, there will be an abundance of events for attendees to enjoy and commemorate the 76th annual celebration of HBCU championship basketball, sports, and culture.



In keeping with tradition, the CIAA has planned a full slate of motivational, educational, and uplifting community events to compliment the elements of sports and entertainment, highlighted by High School Education Day presented by the U.S. Army and Career Expo presented by Toyota. A multi-part speaker series presented by Novant Health, Small Business Symposium presented by NASA, and a mental health series titled ‘Preserving the Whole You’ are also among the bevy of exciting community-focused events happening during the five-day cultural experience.



“One of the beautiful things about CIAA Tournament Week traditionally is the impact that extends far beyond the competition on the court. Working collaboratively with our member institutions and partners, we are intentional in our mission to create meaningful programming that inspires and empowers the communities that we serve,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “This year will be no different as we continue to engage our core fans, students, and alumni while expanding our reach to new audiences and exposing them to the rich tradition of the conference and cultural significance of our HBCUs through our virtual platform.”



CIAA Education Day, one of the conference’s most popular events during the CIAA Basketball Tournament, reaches more than 6,000 students annually. Attendees will be able to virtually meet with college recruiters from Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia to learn tips that prepare them for college and offers an inside track to the collegiate experience. The 2021 CIAA Education Day will operate two high school programs – one focused primarily on schools in Baltimore city and surrounding counties on Tuesday, February 23, and another for schools in other states on Wednesday, February 24.



Growth and opportunity will be reoccurring themes for Thursday as the conference, and its partners host multiple events throughout the day, starting with the CIAA Career Expo. The 2021 CIAA Career Expo is designed to provide organizations the opportunity to meet recent graduates and current students from CIAA member schools and other universities as well as career seekers and career switchers in a virtual setting to recruit for available positions.



A panel discussion tabbed ‘COVID-19: The Next Chapter’ will also be held on day three, while a Financial Planning Summit hosted by Cathy Hughes will be a highlight for many later in the day.



Geared towards uplifting and promoting womanhood, the Women’s Empowerment Brunch presented by Nationwide is a tournament week staple event that will take place Friday, February 26. That same day will also see six CIAA legends become the latest inductees into the John B. McLendon Hall of Fame. The star-studded 2021 class will be celebrated during a special presentation aired on the CIAA Sports Network, which will spotlight each member and feature a special Q&A session led by Commissioner McWilliams.



Registration is required, but access to these events and much more during this one-of-a-kind virtual experience is free. Early registration is strongly encouraged as space is limited. To register and view the tentative schedule of events, visit ciaatournament.org.



For the latest information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. You can also like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

