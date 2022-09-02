CIAA Expands Partnership With Hudl; Football and Volleyball to be Included in Subscription Package

By: CIAA

CHARLOTTE – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, has expanded its relationship with HUDL, a leader in performance analysis, to further enhance streaming solutions and production quality across its membership.

Under the CIAA Sports Network, the official streaming platform for the conference, all regular season home football, volleyball, and men’s & women’s basketball contests for the CIAA institutions will now fall under a subscription model starting this season in 2022-23. Last season, the CIAA rolled out a subscription model for the men’s and women’s basketball conference games.



This year, for 2022-23, there will be a single price point that combines football, volleyball, and men’s & women’s basketball. The CIAA Sports Network will offer three pricing tiers: a $9.99 per individual game rate, a $24.99 monthly subscription, and a $79.99 yearly subscription.



Viewers can purchase a monthly or yearly subscription to their desired institution and that subscription will comes with access to all of that school’s livestreams for football, volleyball, and men’s & women’s basketball within either 30-days of the purchase date or until August 31, 2023 (yearly).

Upgrade to streaming resolution (from 720p HD to 1080p HD) across CIAA Sports Network

Access to Official Video Review (instant replay) for in-game officiating in the sports of football and men’s and women’s basketball for membership among enhancements in the extended agreement between Hudl and CIAA

All member schools will receive indoor and outdoor HUDL Focus cameras to enhance streaming and video analysis for men’s and women’s basketball, football, and volleyball

CIAA will move to a subscription-based model for regular season contests in football, volleyball, and men’s and women’s basketball

The expansion in the Hudl partnership comes on the heel of the agreements with platforms AspireTV, PRC Communications, and HBCUGo.TV to give CIAA fans and alum more ways to watch CIAA football and basketball. Additionally, last October, the CIAA reached a multi-year agreement with ESPN to broadcast the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournaments.

