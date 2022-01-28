CIAA Finishes as Runner-Up for 2022 NCAA Division II Award of Excellence

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) recently announced the top finishers for the 2022 Division II Award of Excellence with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) being recognized among the top two for this year’s award.

The conference, along with Wingate University, shared runner-up honors for the Award of Excellence out of 28 finalists named. As a runner-up, the league will receive $1,250 for its efforts. Minnesota Duluth earned this year’s top honor for their Bulldog Green Bandana Project focused on mental health advocacy.

The CIAA, the highest-placing Division II conference among this year’s finalists, was recognized for the Virtual Vibe: Tournament Edition event that took place in February 2021. In response to the cancelation of the CIAA’s men’s and women’s basketball championships, the conference connected student-athletes, fans and the Baltimore community through education sessions, concerts, community engagement opportunities and a career expo during its Virtual Vibe. This week-long event included ample resources and support for individuals who normally attend the tournament.

Each year, the national Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee selects the award winner based on events over the past year that exemplify the Division II philosophy, community engagement and student-athlete leadership.

Twenty-six schools and two conferences were named finalists for the 2022 Division II Award of Excellence, an accolade recognizing initiatives in the past year that exemplify the Division II philosophy, community engagement and student-athlete leadership. Six finalists were picked as at-large honorees for submitting a strong nomination that was not chosen as the finalist in their conference.

Division II honors its members each year for conducting events that promote student-athletes giving back and serving as leaders within their communities or on their campuses. A committee of athletics administrators determined this year’s finalists, and the national Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee selects the winner, who will be announced at the Division II business session Jan. 22 at the 2022 NCAA Convention.

Each finalist will receive $500. In addition, the winner will receive $2,500, the first runner-up will receive $1,250 and the second runner-up will receive $1,000. All prize money is intended to be used for future SAAC initiatives or community engagement events.

To read more about all of the 2022 winners of the NCAA Division II Award of Excellence, visit HERE. You can also revisit some of the events from the 2021 CIAA Virtual Vibe: Tournament Edition by clicking HERE.