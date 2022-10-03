CIAA FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK For the week ending October 2, 2022





FOOD LION OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK#53 Quinton Bobo, Bowie State

(Gr., OL – White Plains, MD)Quinton Bobo is the veteran on an offensive line that guided Bowie State to 666 yards of total offense. That is the most in a single-game for the Bulldogs since 2017 and it sits fourth all-time in program history. The Bulldogs threw for 465 yards, rushed for 201, and averaged 7.3 yards per play in a 53-7 win over conference foe Livingstone in the Bulldogs’ Homecoming. The graduate student helped Bowie State convert 11 of 16 third downs and the Bulldogs had possession for 41 minutes. The White Plains, MD native and his offensive line allowed just one sack on 46 passing attempts.









FOOD LION QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK

#1 Dion Golatt Jr., Bowie State

(Gr., QB – Largo, MD)

Dion Golatt Jr. set a new Bowie State single-game record with 439 passing yards in the 53-7 win over Livingstone. The graduate student completed 80 percent of his passes, connecting on 32 of 40 passes and throwing for 4 touchdowns. The Largo, MD native’s 32 completions and four touchdowns are career-highs and his 80 percent completion rate is a season-high. Golatt Jr. also added 22 yards on seven carries on the ground.

FOOD LION RECEIVER OF THE WEEK

#19 Kwincy Hall, Bowie State

(r-Jr., WR – Washington, DC)

In the Homecoming win over Livingstone, Kwincy Hall tallied 10 receptions for 120 yards and a score. All of those numbers represent career-highs for the redshirt junior. The Washington, DC native had four catches of 15 yards or more and his eight-yard touchdown in the second quarter gave the Bulldogs a 19-0 lead. Hall also had kickoff returns of 26 and 39 yards and had a six-yard rush attempt.

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#3 Jada Byers, Virginia Union

(So., RB – Hammonton, NJ)

Jada Byers rushed 12 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the 69-0 conference win over Saint Augustine’s. He also had one reception for seven yards. The sophomore had a six-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 54-yard touchdown in the third. He also had a 29-yard rush that led to a Panthers’ touchdown a play later. The Hammonton, NJ native has now claimed conference Player of the Week honors for the fifth time this season.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#28 Kolby Merritt, Fayetteville State

(r-S0., DB – Charlotte, NC)

Kolby Merritt had a career-high 11 total tackles, including 10 solo stops and two tackles for a loss in the 13-10 win over Chowan. His 10 solo tackles were a game-high and his 11 total tackles were second. The redshirt sophomore had a key tackle on a third-and-eight to force a Hawks’ three-and-out in the fourth quarter.





FOOD LION LINEBACKER OF THE WEEK

#8 Tyrone Fisher, Virginia State

(Gr., LB – South Hill, VA)

Tyrone Fisher and his 14 tackles led Virginia State in the 28-24 win over conference foe Shaw. The graduate student also had assisted on a tackle for a loss. The linebacker’s 14 tackles are also a season-high. Nine of the South Hill, VA native’s tackles resulted in gains of three or less yards for Shaw.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

#56 Cameron Merrell, Fayetteville State

(r-Jr., DL – Atlanta, GA)

Cameron Merrell wreaked havoc in the Chowan backfield to the tune of 12 total tackles, three sacks, three tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a recovery for a 13-10 FSU win. All of those numbers were game-highs and season-highs for the redshirt junior. The Atlanta, GA native recovered a fumble at the opponent’s six yard line, leading to a first-quarter Broncos’ touchdown two plays later. Merrell forced a fumble on a strip-sack, which gave FSU another possession that started in the redzone. In the second half, Merrell forced four separate fourth downs with four third down stops, including a sack that led to a missed Chowan field goal and another third down sack that forced a three-and-out. This is Merrell’s second consecutive conference Player of the Week honor.



FOOD LION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#80 Jay Haggins, Johnson C. Smith

(Fr, K/P – Hope Mills, NC)

Jay Haggins connected on all seven of his point-after attempts in the 49-14 conference victory over Elizabeth City State. The freshman handled double duties, punting four times for 146 yards (36.5 yards per punt) with a long of 41 and one punt downed inside the 20-yard line. The Hope Mills, NC native also had a touchback on a kickoff and an assisted tackle.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#11 Brevin Caldwell, Johnson C. Smith

(Fr, WR – Charlotte, NC)

The freshman wide receiver tallied nine receptions for 111 yards and a score — all game-highs in JCSU’s 49-14 win. The Charlotte, NC native had six catches of 10 yards or longer and his longest reception was 22 yards. His touchdown, which gave the Golden Bulls a 35-14 lead, came just 15 seconds before halftime. On the drive, Caldwell had a 14-yard reception on third down and then scored a 14-yard touchdown on the very next play.

INSTANT LEGACY GAME



Shaw University vs. Virginia State University

October 1, 2022

Virginia State’s signal caller Jordan Davis raced to the right pylon and scored the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left and Kymon Pope intercepted Shaw on the last play of the game to lift the Trojans to the victory. There was a lead change following every score with Davis’ touchdown being the seventh and final change. There were four total touchdowns that gained 25-plus yards. Davis had two rushing scores and a passing touchdown, while throwing for 257 yards and rushing for 33. Trojan Darius Hagans was the team’s leading rusher with 94 and Tylique Ray was the team’s leading receiver with four catches, 76 yards, and a score. Davis had a 39-yard strike to Ray in the third quarter, which gave VSU a 21-17 lead. Christian Peters gave Shaw a 24-21 lead on the very next drive when he found Elliot Dangerfield Jr. for a seven-yard score. Peters had three total touchdowns, including a 39-yard pass to Jon Barnes and a 27-yard rush.



