CIAA FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK For the week ending September 17, 2022



FOOD LION RECEIVER OF THE WEEK

#11 Brevin Caldwell, Johnson C. Smith

(Fr., WR – Charlotte, NC)Brevin Caldwell caught six passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-29 loss to Chowan. 143 yards is a career-high for the freshman and it is tied for the most in the conference in a single game through three weeks. Caldwell’s 86-yard touchdown came in the second quarter and his second score gave JCSU a 26-24 lead in the fourth quarter. His two scores tied a career-high for the freshman. Caldwell also added a rush for 11 yards.



FOOD LION OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#3 Jada Byers, Virginia Union

(So, RB – Hammonton, NJ)

Jada Byers earns CIAA Offensive Back of the Week honors for the third consecutive time to start the 2022 season. In the 42-6 win, Byers rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries for an average of 7.7 yards a tote. His first score came in the first quarter on a five-yard rush to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead and his second came in the third, extending VUU’s lead to 35-6.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#1 Akeythio Carson, Shaw

(R-So., DB – Gastonia, NC)

Akeythio Carson finished second on the team with seven tackles and 1.5 stops for a loss in Shaw’s 17-14 victory over three-time defending CIAA champions Bowie State. He had a timely, acrobatic interception right before halftime. With the Bulldogs driving inside the redzone and 31 seconds remaining in the half, the Gastonia, NC native intercepted the Bulldogs’ Dion Golatt Jr. at the eight-yard line to prevent Bowie State from extending its 7-3 lead.

FOOD LION LINEBACKER OF THE WEEK

#3 Juanya’ Majette, Elizabeth City State

(Sr., LB – Hampton, VA)

Juanya’ Majette had a game-high 17 tackles in the Vikings’ 20-17 win over conference opponent Winston-Salem State. The Hampton, VA native’s 17 total tackles are the most in the conference in a single game through three weeks. The graduate student had seven solo stops and two tackles for a loss. His third-down stop in the second quarter was the definition of clutch as he stuffed 3rd down-and-1 attempt at the 1-yard line for minus-5 yards and forced a Rams’ field goal. He had five assisted tackles on third down that resulted in ensuing WSSU punts.FOOD LION DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

#42 Jamae Blank, Chowan

(So., DL -Durham, NC)

Jamae Blank finished with 11 total tackles in Chowan’s win over the Golden Bulls. His 11 total tackles were second on the team and his 2.5 tackles for a loss and 2 quarterback hurries were tied for a game-high. All of those numbers were career-highs for the sophomore. The Durham, N.C. also was credited with a sack. In the third quarter, the defensive lineman had a third-down stop of no gain, leading to a JCSU turnover-on-downs on the next play. He also had a tackle for a loss inside his own 10-yard line that indirectly lead to a JCSU field goal in the fourth quarter.

FOOD LION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#40 Elton Andrews, Fayetteville State

(RS, K/P – Salemburg, NC)

Elton Andrew was the difference in Fayetteville State’s 19-7 win over conference foe Lincoln (PA), a game that featured a touchdown by each team. The redshirt senior was a perfect four-for-four on field goals, connecting on distances of 20, 21, 30, and 32 yards. The Salemburg, NC native scored the only points of the second half with three makes. Andrew’s four makes also ties a career-high. He also made his only point-after attempt, had a touchback on a kickoff, and had his only punt land inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#15 Caleb Pierce, Chowan

(Fr, QB – Tampa, FL)

In his first collegiate game, Caleb Pierce generated 302 yards of total offense and threw the game-winning touchdown in the 32-29 victory over Johnson C. Smith. He had 237 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 65 yards on the ground. The Tampa Bay, Fla. native’s 28-yard touchdown strike came with 10 seconds remaining in the game. The freshman completed 14 of 18 passes and was the team’s second-leading rusher.



