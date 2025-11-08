CIAA Football Week Ten Preview: Championship Berths on the Line

CHARLOTTE, NC. – The final week of the 2025 CIAA Football regular season features six matchups across the conference, with championship implications still in play for Virginia Union, Johnson C. Smith, and Fayetteville State. Virginia Union and Johnson C. Smith can each clinch a berth with a win, while Fayetteville State remains eligible with a win and a Johnson C. Smith loss.

Most games will stream live on the CIAA Sports Network, while the I-95 rivalry between Virginia Union and Virginia State will be featured nationally on HBCU GO.

Bluefield State (3-6, 2-4) at Elizabeth City State (3-6, 3-3) – 1:00 P.M.

Elizabeth City, NC | Conference

Game Elizabeth City State enters the regular season finale on a two-game winning streak and looks to finish with its first winning CIAA record since 2012. Quarterback Christopher Perkins has accounted for 10 touchdowns over the last three weeks, leading an offense that has averaged more than 30 points per game during that stretch. A win would mark continued progress for the Vikings’ program development.

Bluefield State will aim to close its season with a strong road performance and capture its first three-win CIAA campaign since joining the conference. The Big Blue defense, led by defensive back Zaire Riley, has been opportunistic this season with multiple takeaways, including several defensive scores.

Winston-Salem State (4-5, 2-4) at Fayetteville State (5-4, 5-1) – 1:00 P.M.

Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville State remains in contention for a championship berth but must win and receive help from Livingstone, who would need to defeat Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte, for the Broncos to advance. Fayetteville State ranks among the top defensive teams in the CIAA, allowing just 14 points per game in conference play, and is led offensively by quarterback Demari Daniels, who has accounted for 17 total touchdowns this season.

Winston-Salem State enters the matchup looking to finish the year at .500. Quarterback Daylin Lee leads the CIAA in touchdown passes with 21 and continues to anchor the Rams’ offensive production.

Fayetteville State has won the last four meetings in the series.

Shaw (2-7, 2-5) at Emory and Henry – 1:00 P.M.

Emory, VA | Non-Conference

Shaw concludes its 2025 campaign with a non-conference matchup on the road. The Bears are led defensively by linebacker Darry Felix, one of the conference’s top tacklers, and defensive back Jaden Perkins, who ranks among the CIAA leaders in interceptions. Shaw will look to use the game as a springboard heading into the offseason.

Emory and Henry provide a balanced offensive test, averaging more than 30 points per game this season.

The matchup offers Shaw one final opportunity to build consistency and finish in the win column.

Bowie State (2-7, 1-5) at Lincoln (PA) (0-9, 0-6) – 1:00 P.M.

Lincoln University, PA

Bowie State closes the regular season on the road looking to finish with a conference win and carry momentum into the offseason. The Bulldogs’ defense is anchored by defensive back Samuel Graham, a multiple-time CIAA Defensive Back of the Week honoree and one of the most consistent playmakers in the secondary. Bowie State has controlled this series historically, winning 12 of the last 13 meetings.

Lincoln enters the finale seeking its first win of the season and looking to defend its home field in the final week. The Lions have been competitive in several conference matchups this year and will look to close the season by capitalizing on a matchup they have not won since rejoining the conference schedule in 2010.

Livingstone (5-4, 3-3) at No. 17 Johnson C. Smith (8-1, 5-1) – 1:00 P.M.

Charlotte, NC | Commemorative Classic

Johnson C. Smith can clinch its first CIAA Championship berth since 1972 with a win in the historic Commemorative Classic. Ranked No. 17 nationally, the Golden Bulls enter the week with the top scoring defense in the conference, allowing just 16.0 points per game, and have won five straights.

Livingstone enters Week Ten with a winning record and features one of the top defensive players in the nation. Defensive end Kenyon Garner leads all of NCAA Division II in solo sacks (13) and total sacks (14). The Blue Bears defeated Johnson C. Smith last season and will look to repeat that performance while closing one of their strongest seasons in recent history.

No. 13 Virginia Union (8-1, 6-0) vs Virginia State (6-3, 4-2) – 1:00 P.M.

Richmond, VA | Featured on HBCU GO

Virginia Union can clinch a perfect CIAA season and return to the championship game with a win. The Panthers, ranked No. 13 nationally, are led by two NCAA Division II statistical leaders: Curtis Allen, the nation’s rushing leader with 1,927 yards, and Zyaire Tart, the national leader in punt return average at 21.9 yards per return.

Virginia State enters on a four-game win streak and will look to close the season with a rivalry win. The Trojans have been one of the strongest defensive teams in the conference during that stretch and are powered offensively by wide receiver Malik Hunter, who ranks among the conference leaders in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Week Ten Storylines

With a win over Virginia State, Virginia Union can secure an unbeaten CIAA season and clinch its third straight trip to the conference championship.

Johnson C. Smith secure its first CIAA Championship berth since 1972 with a win over Livingstone.

Fayetteville State needs a win and a Johnson C. Smith loss to land a spot in Durham.

Three NCAA Division II statistical leaders will be in action: Curtis Allen (rushing), Zyaire Tart (punt returns), and Kenyon Garner (solo and total sacks)

CIAA Football Championship The 55th Annual CIAA Football

Championship will take place Saturday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m. at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Tickets can be purchased here.



