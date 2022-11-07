CIAA Football Weekly Honors #10







FOOD LION QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK

#7 Rashad McKee, Chowan

(Jr., QB – Huber Heights, Ohio)Rashad McKee scored a season-high five touchdowns in Chowan’s 54-8 win over Elizabeth City State to clinch the Hawks’ first Northern Division title. The junior completed 15-of-19 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 89 yards and two more scores on eight carries. The Huber Heights, Ohio native threw touchdowns of 8 yards, 37 yards, and 51 yards, while rushing for an 8-yard and 45-yard touchdown. He ran or passed for Chowan’s first five touchdowns en route to a 34-0 fourth-quarter lead. His 78.9 completion percentage was also a season-high.



FOOD LION RECEIVER OF THE WEEK

#0 John Jiles, Virginia Union

(Jr., WR – Wake Forest, NC)

John Jiles caught five passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ win over Virginia State. His 116 yards and two scores were season-highs. The junior also had a 27-yard rush, finishing with six touches and 143 yards. His 27-yard run moved Virginia Union inside the Trojans’ 10-yard line and resulted in a Panthers’ touchdown. The Wake Forest, NC caught touchdowns of 18 yards and 49 yards and had a 33-yard reception that moved Virginia Union into the redzone. His second touchdown — the 49-yarder, gave the Panthers a 30-21 third quarter lead.







FOOD LION OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#25 Sidney Gibbs, Shaw

(Jr., RB – Black Mountain, NC)

Sidney Gibbs ran the ball 26 times for 193 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and three touchdowns — all season-highs for the junior in the 30-27 overtime win over St. Augustine’s. The Black Mountain, NC native’s three rushing touchdowns tie a program record. The running back scored on touchdowns of 2 yards, 14 yards, and 48 yards. The 14-yard touchdown gave the Bears a 27-20 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Gibbs also added one reception for 20 yards and gained 11 first downs.





FOOD LION DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#0 Kai Gray, Lincoln (PA)

(Sr., DB – Newark, NJ)

Kai Gray had a game-high 15 total tackles in the 41-24 loss to Bowie State. The senior recorded eight solo tackles. With the Bulldogs at the goal line, the Newark, NJ native forced a touchdown-saving fumble that was recovered by the Lions in the fourth quarter.



FOOD LION LINEBACKER OF THE WEEK

#6 Damontay Rhem, Virginia Union

(Gr., LB – Wendell, NC)

Damontay Rhem registered a game-high and career-high 16 total tackles in the Panthers’ win. The graduate student was credited with four solo tackles and an assisted tackle for a loss. The Wendell, NC native had six tackles that resulted in gains of two yards or less for Virginia State. 16 tackles were the most in a single game by a Virginia Union player since 2007.



FOOD LION DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

#9 Xzavier Hines, Virginia Union

(Sr., DL – Lanham, MD)

Xzavier Hines tallied eight total tackles, an interception, and an assisted sack in the victory over Virginia State. Leading 26-21 at the start of the fourth quarter, the senior earned a crucial interception at his own eight-yard line, which prevented the Trojans from putting additional points on the board. The Lanham, MD also assisted on a third down sack in the fourth quarter that forced a Trojans’ punt and four of the senior’s eight tackles resulted in gains of two yards or less for the Trojans.



FOOD LION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#43 Justin Zavala, Bowie State

(r-So., K/P – Bowie, MD)

Justin Zavala handled point-after duties, kickoff duties, and punting duties in the Bulldogs’ 41-24 win over Lincoln (PA). The redshirt sophomore made five-of-six point-after attempts, landed all three of his punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, and recorded two touchbacks on seven kickoffs. The Bowie, MD native totaled three punts for 116 yards (38.9 average), had a longest punt of 54 yards, and two punts that were downed at the seven-yard line and the nine-yard line. He also averaged 59 kickoff yards on his seven kickoffs.



FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#27 Jamieson Alston, St. Augustine’s

(Fr, LB – Fayetteville, NC)

Jamieson Alston recorded 16 total tackles, including 13 solo stops and three tackles for losses, all game-highs and season-highs in the 30-27 overtime loss to Shaw. Nine of the Fayetteville, NC native’s tackles resulted in gains of three yards or less for Shaw.



INSTANT LEGACY GAME

St. Augustine’s University vs. Shaw University

November 5, 2022

Halfway through the second quarter, Shaw found itself leading 21-0 after two touchdowns from Sidney Gibbs and one from Andre Brandon Jr. With 3:49 remaining in the third quarter, St. Augustine’s had cut the deficit to 21-20 after a strip-sack by Marcus Davis was recovered by the Falcons defender at Shaw’s one-yard line. St. Aug’s Deandre Proctor punched it in two plays later. In the fourth quarter, the Falcons answered an 18-play touchdown (Gibbs’ 14-yard run) drive from Shaw with a touchdown drive of their own that went 15 plays and ended with a four-yard Proctor score. After missing a field goal from 21 yards out in the first overtime period, Shaw’s Devin Versteegen connected on a 37-yarder in the second overtime and two plays later, Za’Heir Barnes-Vaughn jumped on a Falcons’ fumble to end the game. For St. Aug, Proctor ran for 90 yards, scored two rushing touchdowns, and completed six-of-nine passes for 33 yards. Avonte George gained 60 yards on the ground for the Falcons. For Shaw, Gibbs had a game-high and career-high 193 yards with three touchdowns and Brandon Jr. added 63 yards and one score. Defensively, the Bears’ Keshaun Denham had a team-high 10 tackles and 1.5 stops for losses. St. Aug’s Jamieson Alston had a game-high 16 total tackles, including 13 solo stops and three tackles for losses.





