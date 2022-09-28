CIAA Football Weekly Honors #4

By: CIAA Sports

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

#77 Mark Murphy, Bowie State

(R-Sr, OL – Seat Pleasant, MD)

Mark Murphy was the key cog in an Bowie State offensive line that helped the Bulldogs gain a season-high 503 yards of total offense in the 36-20 conference win over visiting Saint Augustine’s. The Bulldogs’ 252 yards rushing and 5.5 yards per carry were also a season-high. Bowie State also scored two touchdowns on the ground. In the air, the redshirt senior kept the quarterbacks upright en route to 251 yards passing on 17 completions for an average of 8.4 yards per attempt.

FOOD LION QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK

#15 Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (PA)

(Fr, QB – Chester, PA)

In an impressive 29-28 conference road win over Johnson C. Smith, Isaiah Freeman passed for a career-high 298 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 16-of-27 attempts and added another score on the ground. On the game-winning eight-play, 1:05 drive, the Chester, PA native completed passes of 23 and 25 yards and drew a 15-yard pass interference to set up the game-winning field goal as time expired. Previously, the freshman had never topped 150 yards passing. The win also gave the Lions their first CIAA road win since 2009.

FOOD LION RECEIVER OF THE WEEK

#14 Barry Elliott, Fayetteville State

(Gr., WR – Fayetteville, NC)

Barry Elliott caught six passes for 102 yards and a score — all game-highs and season-highs — in the Broncos’ 31-28 loss to Virginia Union in conference action. He had a 42-yard touchdown reception to give FSU an early 14-0 lead. The Fayetteville, NC native had three more catches go for first-downs.

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#3 Jada Byers, Virginia Union

(So, RB – Hammonton, NJ)

For the fourth consecutive week, Jada Byers has earned CIAA Offensive Back of the Week honors. In the 31-28 win over conference foe Fayetteville State, Byers rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. The sophomore had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, which tied the game at 14. His one-yard fourth quarter touchdown gave the Panthers a commanding 31-21 lead late in the game. The Hammonton, NJ amassed 120 yards after halftime as the Panthers outscored the Broncos 17-7 in the fourth quarter. Through four weeks this season, Byers’ 777 rushing yards and nine touchdowns leads Division II Football.