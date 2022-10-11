CIAA Football Weekly Honors #6

FOOD LION QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK#1 Dion Golatt Jr., Bowie State

(Gr., QB – Largo, MD)Dion Golatt Jr. completed of 17-of-29 passes for 242 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in the 49-14 conference win over Virginia State. He tossed two touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Bulldogs jump out to a 24-0 lead entering the second period. The graduate student had scores of 27 yards, 31 yards, and 45. The Largo, MD native also had four rushes for 21 yards. This is Golatt Jr.’s second consecutive player of the week honor.

FOOD LION RECEIVER OF THE WEEK

#14 Barry Elliott, Fayetteville State

(Gr., WR – Fayetteville, NC)

In the 54-0 Homecoming win over St. Augustine’s, Barry Elliott had three receptions for 141 yards and three touchdowns. 141 receiving yards is the third-most in a single game in the CIAA this season and the graduate student is the only player in the conference with three receiving scores in a single game this season. The Fayetteville, NC native had touchdown receptions of 21 yards, 37 yards, and 83 yards.

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#3 Jada Byers, Virginia Union

(So., RB – Hammonton, NJ)

Jada Byers recorded 29 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore had scores of one yard and six yards in the first half to help defeat Elizabeth City State, 49-0, in conference play. The Hammonton, NJ native also returned a kickoff 29 yards. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry, his longest rush was 31 yards, and he had 14 of his 28 rushes result in a Panthers’ first down or touchdown. This is the sixth consecutive time that Byers has claimed conference player of the week honors and this is the second time that he topped 200 yards rushing this season.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK #6 Jakob Streeter, Chowan

(Sr., DB – Covington, GA)

Jakob Streeter had the key defensive play of the game when he forced a fumble on a tackle for a loss and Chowan recovered and returned the fumble 72 yards in the Hawks’ 16-14 conference win over Lincoln (PA). The senior’s seven solo stops, eight total tackles, and three for a loss were all tied for the game-high in the victory. The Covington, GA native also had a third down sack that forced a punt.

FOOD LION LINEBACKER OF THE WEEK #6 Montre Moore, Chowan

(Gr., LB – San Bernardino, CA)

Montre Moore’s eight total tackles were tied for the game-high in the 16-14 win versus Lincoln (PA). In the second quarter, the San Bernardino, CA native recovered a Lions’ fumble and returned it 73 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at 7-7. The graduate student was credited with a pass deflection and he was an important part of a defense that allowed just 267 total yards and allowed an average of only 4.3 yards per play.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

#5 Armonii Burden, Virginia Union

(r-Jr., DE – Williamsburg, VA)

Armonii Burden had a season-high eight total tackles in the Panthers’ 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State. The redshirt junior had five solo tackles, 1.5 stops for a loss, and a sack. Five of his tackles resulted in gains of two yards or less and both of his assisted sacks came on third downs. The Williamsburg, VA native was an integral piece in the shutout and holding the Vikings to just 90 yards of total offense and 1.5 yards per play.

FOOD LION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK #43 Justin Zavala, Bowie State

(r-So., K/P – Bowie, MD)

Justin Zavala was a perfect five-for-five on point-after tries and made two field goals, accounting for a total of 11 points in Bowie State’s 41-14 win over Virginia State. The Bowie, MD native connected on field goals from 23 yards and 31 yards. The redshirt sophomore also handled kickoff duties, averaging 51 yards on eight kickoffs and allowing just 11.8 return yards. Zavala also had a 35-yard punt.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK #12 Demari Daniels, Fayetteville State

(Fr, QB – Wilson, NC)

In his first collegiate start at quarterback (and second overall appearance), Demari Daniels completed five-of-seven passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the 54-0 win over St. Augustine’s. The freshman completed passes of 8, 8, 37, 58, and 83 yards. Daniels led the Broncos to five consecutive touchdown drives and a 51-0 lead before being relieved near the end of the third quarter.

INSTANT LEGACY GAME

Winston-Salem State vs. Livingstone

October 8, 2022

Livingstone jumped out to a 14-0 first-half lead before the Rams came storming back with a 36-yard Asa Barnes touchdown. The Barnes touchdown from Jahmier Slade gave WSSU a 17-14 advantage with 3:15 left to play. The Blue Bears’ Silas Cruise directed a game-winning drive of 10 plays and 62 yards, culminating in a two-yard touchdown pass to Lasirton Bryant with 27 seconds remaining. Livingstone defeated the Rams for the first time since 1998, snapping an 18-game losing streak. Livingstone’s Matthew Henry had four catches for 103 yards and he had a 66-yard touchdown reception. For WSSU, Barnes rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown (two total) on 22 carries. Livingstone’s Kevin Larkins Jr. had two interceptions and a forced fumble and the final defensive stop came from Christian Bostic when he sacked Slade on the final hail mary attempt.



