CIAA Football Weekly Honors #9

FOOD LION QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK

#1 Dion Golatt Jr., Bowie State

(Gr., QB – Largo, MD)Dion Golatt Jr. completed 12-of-22 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown in Bowie State’s win over Elizabeth City State. The Largo, MD native averaged 21.8 yards per completion and 11.9 yards per attempt. The graduate student tossed an 80-yard touchdown to Kyle Parker in the second quarter for a 13-7 lead. Golatt Jr. also rushed for 19 yards.

FOOD LION RECEIVER OF THE WEEK

#15 Kyle Parker, Bowie State

(r-So., WR – Bowie, MD)

In the win over the Vikings, Kyle Parker turned two receptions into 99 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers represent a game high and a season high for the redshirt sophomore. His first catch was 80 yards for a touchdown and the 13-7 lead in the second quarter. His second reception went for 19 yards and moved Bowie State to the Vikings’ six-yard line, which set up a Bulldogs’ touchdown two plays later.



FOOD LION OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#26 Upton Bailey, Virginia State

(So., RB – Petersburg, VA)

Against Lincoln (PA), Upton Bailey rushed for a career-high 183 yards and three touchdowns, while carrying the ball 15 times in the 42-21 win. The sophomore scored touchdowns of 17 yards, 43 yards, and 52 yards, all coming in the second half. His 43-yard and 52-yard touchdowns came within 36 seconds of each other, extending a Trojans’ lead from 27-21 to 42-21 with four minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The Petersburg, VA native, who did not have a touch in the first quarter, gained 10 first downs, and also caught two passes for 27 yards.



FOOD LION DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#21 Jahad Green, Lincoln (PA)

(r-Fr., DB – Willingboro, NJ)

Jahad Green had 14 tackles, a game-high and a career-high for the redshirt-freshman, in the 42-21 loss to Virginia State. The Willingboro, NJ native had five solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, and two pass breakups, also a game-high. One pass deflection resulted in a fourth down for the Trojans.





FOOD LION LINEBACKER OF THE WEEK

#6 Montre Moore, Chowan

(Gr., LB – San Bernardino, CA)

Montre Moore tallied 10 total tackles, including seven solo stops and a sack in the Hawks’ 26-21 win over Virginia Union. The 10 tackles were a game-high and five of the graduate student’s tackles resulted in gains of three yards or less for the Panthers. The San Bernardino, CA native also had a sack on third down that forced a Virginia Union punt.



FOOD LION DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

#45 Traevon Mitchell, Chowan

(Fr., DL -Forestville, MD)

Traevon Mitchell had a game-high 3.5 tackles for losses and two sacks in Chowan’s win over Virginia Union. The freshman also added seven tackles, including four solo stops. All of these numbers represent career highs for the Forestville, MD native. Both of Mitchell’s sacks came on third downs. He had a first-quarter sack that forced a Panthers’ turnover-on-downs and a fourth-quarter sack that led to a blocked punt that was returned for a Hawks’ touchdown.

FOOD LION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#19 Kwincy Hall, Bowie State

(r-Jr., WR – Washington, DC)

Kwincy Hall recorded 240 return yards, including the go-ahead touchdown on an 88-yard kick return in the Bulldogs’ win over Elizabeth City State. The redshirt junior returned three kickoffs for 139 yards and returned four punts for 101 yards. The 101 yards and 139 yards are both a single-game season-high in the CIAA. The Washington, DC native had three punt returns of 25 or more yards, including a long of 37 yards. He also had one reception for eight yards.



FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#15 Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (PA)

(Fr, QB – Chester, PA)

Isaiah Freeman threw for 204 yards and a touchdown while rushing for a season-high 72 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the Lions’ 42-21 loss to Virginia State. The freshman completed 16-of-39 passes and rushed eight times. His first touchdown, a 29-yard run, gave Lincoln (PA) a 7-0 second quarter lead and his second rushing score (from four yards out) tied the game at 14 in the third quarter. His touchdown through the air cut the deficit to 27-21 in the third quarter.

INSTANT LEGACY GAME



Shaw University vs. Fayetteville State University

October 29, 2022

For the fifth consecutive time, the Broncos have clinched the CIAA Southern Division title to earn yet another appearance in the 2022 CIAA Football Championship. Fayetteville State jumped out to a 14-0 start and then while leading 28-21 in the fourth quarter, the Broncos’ defense forced two turnovers (fumble and turnover-on-downs) to close out the game. The Broncos outgained the Bears, 319-189, and first downs, 17-9. In the second half, FSU’s Demari Daniels ran for a 13-yard touchdown and connected with Ellijah Henry for a 56-yard touchdown. Shaw had an answer for each of those FSU touchdowns with scores from Sidney Gibbs (37-yard touchdown run) and Andre Brandon Jr. (three-yard run). Shaw’s Gibbs had a game-high 77 yards and two touchdowns, followed by the Broncos’ Derrick Alston Jr.’s 71 yards and a touchdown. Henry was the game’s leading receiver with three catches for 52 yards, plus 33 yards on the ground. Keshaun Denham led the Bears with 13 tackles, two stops for a loss, and an interception.





