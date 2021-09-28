CIAA, NJCAA Esports Launch Partnership to Develop Pipelines and Growth Initiatives for Member Institutions

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, and the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE), the national governing body for two-year college esports in the United States, have announced a partnership that focuses on the collective growth and development of collegiate esports and gaming across their respective associations.

This partnership is the first of its kind for both associations within the collegiate esports and gaming sector.

The CIAA and NJCAAE will collaborate on programming geared towards initiating growth within the gaming and esports industry, identifying competitive gaming opportunities among CIAA and NJCAAE institutions, and developing relationship and college recruiting pipelines between each associations’ respective membership.

Both organizations will also work on an educational network for students through partnered online and community-based outreach programs and content.

“We are extremely excited to partner with NJCAA Esports as we continue to establish our presence within collegiate esports and gaming. This relationship provides our membership with opportunities to engage two-year students and institutions nationally that are actively participating in collegiate esports while having the potential to directly aid in their efforts to increase enrollment,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.

With both organizations headquartered in the Charlotte metropolitan area, this alliance is a part of the continued effort to grow esports and gaming within the region as well as across the collegiate esports landscape at large.

“The NJCAAE was founded to create more opportunities for students and member institutions alike. I cannot think of a better win for everyone than through the creation of a recruiting pipeline for our students to the institutions within the historic CIAA,” said Jeff White, Executive Director of the NJCAAE.

