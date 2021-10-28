CIAA Partners with BlueFrame Technology, HUDL to Enhance Streaming and Video Analysis Solutions for Membership

Upgrades to streaming resolution across CIAA Sports Network, access to Official Video Review for membership among enhancement in extended agreement between BlueFrame and CIAA

All member schools receive HUDL Focus cameras to enhance streaming and video analysis for men’s and women’s basketball, football, and volleyball

Conference will move to subscription-based model for regular season contests in select sports, starting with men’s and women’s basketball this season







CHARLOTTE – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, has extended its partnership with BlueFrame Technology, the premier video streaming provider in college and high school athletics, while expanding its relationship with HUDL, a leader in performance analysis, to enhance streaming solutions, video review, and performance analysis across its membership.

As part of the conference’s extended agreement with BlueFrame, the conference and its member institutions will be provided several technology enhancements that includes streaming resolution upgrades from 720p HD to 1080p HD across the CIAA Sports Network and its affiliated school networks.

Schools will also have access to Official Video Review, courtesy of BlueFrame, for in-game officiating in the sports of football and men’s and women’s basketball.

“We appreciate the opportunity to expand our relationships with both BlueFrame and HUDL to help continue growing our streaming platform and improve performance analytics across the conference,” said CIAA. “Access to these new technologies and features will equip our coaches and student-athletes with enhancements to film evaluation, for games and practice, while providing in-game video review for officiating. Additionally, this will improve the viewing experience on our digital network for fans and alumni with the ability to generate direct revenue for our schools.”

Additionally, each school will be provided both indoor and outdoor HUDL Focus cameras with related services to aide in streaming football, volleyball, and men’s and women’s basketball as well as provide solutions for film exchange and video analysis for games and practice for those sports.

With these improvements, the conference will move its streaming platform to a subscription model for regular season contests in select sports, starting with the men’s and women’s basketball this year. Packages for the 2021-22 basketball regular season will be offered in three pricing tiers: a $9.99 per game rate, a $24.99 monthly subscription with access to all games within 30-days of the purchase date, and a $79.99 all-access subscription for all games throughout the season.

“BlueFrame is ecstatic to partner with Hudl to provide a higher quality of production and video streaming to the CIAA and it’s schools,” said Josh Braun, Director of Sales with BlueFrame Technology, “We can’t wait for another year of CIAA basketball and continuing our relationship with the conference.”

“Hudl is thrilled to expand its partnership with the CIAA and it’s member institutions. Our goal is to make things easy. Every time a team steps on the court, the Hudl Focus smart camera will enhance the experience for the teams, athletic department staff and greater CIAA. It will be an exciting season and we look forward to supporting it every step of the way.” Brett Shamblin, Director of Sales – Hudl

Football and volleyball will be added to the subscription package starting with the 2022 season.

