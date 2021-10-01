CIAA Prepares to Tip-Off 2021-22 Basketball Season with Virtual Media Day

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, will hold a virtual basketball media day press conference on Wednesday, October 6.



In its third year of the current format, virtual media day tips off the 2021-22 basketball season and starts the journey to the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament, which takes place February 22-26, 2022 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. Stan Lewter, the play-by-play voice of the CIAA, will serve as host for the event that will feature head coaches and student-athletes from men’s and women’s basketball programs across the CIAA providing an outlook on the upcoming season.



The event will be streamed live on the CIAA Sports Network beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a state of the conference and the CIAA Tournament with CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams and Visit Baltimore CEO Al Hutchinson. That will be followed up with a 15-minute focus for each school and media availability starting at 9:30 a.m.



“We’re excited to tip off the season with our virtual media day. This event is always a great opportunity to highlight our student-athletes, coaches, and institutions as they prepare for the upcoming basketball season,” stated Commissioner McWilliams.



All media outlets interested in covering the event can submit their request by clicking HERE. Media access to this event will be capped due to limited availability of coaches and student-athletes. Any additional inquiries may be directed to Ben Baxter at bbaxter@theciaa.com.



For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. You can also like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. To get the latest information about the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament, visit CIAATournament.org.



CIAA Basketball Virtual Media Day Programming Schedule on the CIAA Sports Network



Time School Men’s Head Coach Women’s Head Coach MBB Student-Athlete WBB Student-Athlete WATCH 9:00 am State of the Conference N/A N/A N/A N/A LINK 9:30 am Claflin University Dr. Ricky Jackson Revonda Whitley Donnell Frayer, Jr. Dionna Long LINK 10:00 am Johnson C. Smith University Steven Joyner, Sr. Steven Joyner, Jr. Chaz Gwyn Aubrianna Bonner LINK 10:30 am Fayetteville State University Luke D’Alessio Serena King-Coleman Jaleen Seegars London Thompson LINK 11:00 am Livingstone College James Stinson Chiante Wester Navar Elmore Daijah Turner LINK 11:30 am Winston-Salem State University Cleo Hill, Jr. L’Tona Lamonte Jonathan Hicklin Amaya Tucker LINK 12:00 pm Saint Augustine’s University MarQus Johnson Ebony Tanner Kyshon Tate Danielle Rainey LINK 1:30 pm Shaw University Bobby Collins Jacques Curtis Rayshawn Near Makenzie Pollard/Makayla Sutton LINK 2:00 pm Elizabeth City State University Shawn Walker Tynesha Lewis Zac Hobbs NyAsia Blango LINK 2:30 pm Virginia State University Lonnie Blow James Hill, Jr. Antwan Miles Jalynn Spaulding LINK 3:00 pm Virginia Union University Jay Butler Tierra Terry Jordan Peebles Bianca Lockamy LINK 3:30 pm Bowie State University Darrell Brooks Shadae Swan Keith Duffin Talanya Hutton LINK 4:00 pm Lincoln University Corey Lowery Janice Washington Zahrion Blue Bryanna Brown LINK

​* – All start times are approximate

