CIAA Renews Baltimore Deal to host Tournaments Through 2029

CHARLOTTE, NC (June 18, 2025) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, has announced that the City of Baltimore, has been selected to host the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament through 2029. The decision, made by the CIAA Board of Directors, builds on the tournament’s successful five-year run in Baltimore, which first hosted the event virtually in 2021 and in-person, beginning in 2022.

“Baltimore’s leadership continues to demonstrate the importance of the CIAA to its community and culture,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker. “They understand and value the event’s impact, one that extends far beyond the game. It’s inspiring to be seen, heard, and celebrated at such a pivotal time. We look forward to the continued opportunity to showcase our incredible talent and member schools in Charm City through 2029!”

Previously hosted in cities including Washington, D.C.; Norfolk and Richmond, VA; and Raleigh and Greensboro, NC, the CIAA Basketball Tournament made its Baltimore debut in 1951 before officially relocating there in 2021. This marks the first long-term partnership since the tournament’s move from Charlotte, NC, where it had been held for over a decade.

“We are incredibly grateful to the university presidents and chancellors for choosing to extend the CIAA Tournament’s run in Baltimore through 2029,” said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. “The CIAA is more than a basketball tournament; it’s a cultural institution that celebrates excellence in education, community, and athletics. In the last three years, the CIAA tournament has generated $109 million in total economic impact for Baltimore — and its continued presence will not only boost our economy but also advance our shared commitment to equity and opportunity for all Marylanders.”

Community-driven events such as Education Day, the Career Expo, and Fan Fest presented by Nationwide will remain central to tournament week, highlighting the CIAA’s emphasis on impact beyond the court.

The CIAA has also renewed its partnership with Under Armour, which will continue to provide high-quality apparel and footwear for student-athletes during tournament week and beyond. A proud Baltimore-based brand, Under Armour’s longstanding support of the CIAA reinforces its commitment to empowering student-athletes on and off the court.

“We are thrilled that the CIAA has extended our partnership through 2029,” said Kevin Plank, CEO of Under Armour. “This collaboration goes far beyond apparel – it represents shared values, community impact, and a commitment to excellence through athletics. The energy that the CIAA basketball tournament brings to Baltimore is extraordinary, and we’re proud to support its continued growth. Together, we look forward to building an even brighter future for student-athletes, fans, and our great city.”

The decision to continue hosting the championship in Baltimore follows an extensive bid selection process and news of the successful economic impact of the 2025 CIAA Basketball Tournament, which took place from February 25-March 2 at the CFG Bank Arena. The 2025 tournament generated a total economic impact of $27.4 million and had a direct spending impact of $19.8 million during its five-day run in Baltimore. The tournament supported 1,487 part-time and full-time jobs and generated $2.4 million in state and local taxes.

“We’re beyond honored that the CIAA has chosen to continue to build a new legacy of Black excellence in Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This tournament isn’t just basketball games. It’s a celebration of Black culture, Black history, and Black excellence. We are proud to serve as its home and to welcome the thousands of fans, alumni, and students who make it unforgettable every year to Baltimore during Black History Month.”



In addition to the total economic impact that the event had on area hotels, restaurants and attractions, the City of Baltimore, State of Maryland, Visit Baltimore and the Local Host Committee made a $1.6 million donation to the CIAA General Scholarship Fund that supports the conference’s 13 member institutions, made up of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and its students.

“The CIAA Board of Directors is pleased to announce the annual basketball tournament will remain in Baltimore through 2029,” said CIAA Chair of the Board Dr. Aminta Breaux. “Since bringing the tournament to Baltimore, we have been met with an incredible spirit of hospitality and partnership. We thank Mayor Brandon Scott, Governor Wes Moore, Visit Baltimore, the Baltimore City Council and the leadership in Maryland for the extraordinary commitment to our historic tournament and the CIAA mission. We’re also thrilled that Under Armour, a major sponsor, has extended its partnership with the tournament. As president of the host institution, Bowie State University, I am especially proud to witness the tournament’s economic impact on the city, the region and the great state of Maryland. We look forward to continuing this powerful collaboration that uplifts our student-athletes and our campus communities.”

The impact of the tournament extends far beyond a single year and has served as a major driver of economic and community benefit since coming to Baltimore. From 2022 to 2025, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®) Tournament has generated $109 million in total economic impact for Baltimore while driving significant community benefits, including $4.8 million in direct spending with minority-owned businesses and $9.9 million in state and local tax revenue.

Visit Baltimore partnered with Tourism Economics, an Oxford economics company and leader in global forecasting and quantitative analysis to create an economic impact report following the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball tournament in 2025. Click here to view the full report.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have been able to do in partnership with the CIAA to make the tournament a success for not only the student athletes, but for the entire Baltimore community,” said Al Hutchinson, President and CEO of Visit Baltimore. “This tournament has had a tremendous impact on our hospitality industry, generating significant impact both economically and culturally, and helps bring visitors and vibrancy to the city during a traditionally slow season for the year. The entire City of Baltimore is excited to welcome the tournament back through 2029 and continue showing why Baltimore is the best home for the CIAA.”

Located in the heart of the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) region, Baltimore provides easy access to a robust CIAA alumni network and is just a short drive from Bowie State University, Maryland’s only CIAA member institution.

The next CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament will be in Baltimore from February 24-March 1, 2026.