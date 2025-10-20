CIAA Set to Host 55th Annual Cross Country Championship in Salem, Virginia

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®) will celebrate the 55th CIAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at Green Hill Park in Salem, Virginia. The men’s 8K race will begin at 12:00 p.m., followed by the women’s 5K race at 12:45 p.m. The CIAA Cross Country Championship has served as the conference stage for HBCU distance excellence since 1970. This year’s meet brings together institutions from across the conference as they compete for team and individual titles ahead of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional on November 8.

Defending Champions and Teams to Watch

Women’s Championship



Fayetteville State University enters as the defending women’s champion, having captured its seventh consecutive CIAA title in 2024. The Broncos return a seasoned lineup led by Irene Jeptoo, the reigning CIAA individual champion who posted a time of 17:55.6 at last year’s meet. Under the leadership of Head Coach Inez Turner and Associate Head Coach Frank Hyland, Fayetteville State has built one of the most dominant programs in conference history. Winston-Salem State University and Virginia Union University have both posted strong early-season performances and are expected to challenge Fayetteville State for the crown, bringing a mix of veteran leadership and rising newcomers.

Men’s Championship

Virginia State University returns as the defending men’s champion, reclaiming the title in 2024 by a narrow one-point margin over Fayetteville State. The Trojans bring championship experience and depth under the direction of first-year head coach Elizabeth Allen, who looks to continue the program’s winning tradition. Virginia Union University enters the meet following a strong regular season highlighted by multiple first-place team finishes, while Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State continue to display front-runner potential and balanced scoring depth.

Runners to Watch

On the women’s side, all eyes will be on Irene Jeptoo (Fayetteville State), who has led the conference for the past two seasons. Challengers include Abijah Jepkemboi (Virginia Union) and Ava Millner (Winston-Salem State), both of whom have posted standout times this fall and are capable of pushing the pace up front. For the men, Franklin Kipchirchir (Virginia Union) is the reigning CIAA individual champion, setting a new meet record in 2024 with a time of 23:58.1. He will face strong competition from Desmond Kirwa (Virginia State) and Derrick Kipchumba (Fayetteville State), each of whom has consistently placed among the top finishers in CIAA competition.

Historical Milestones and Legacy

Now in its 55th year, the CIAA Cross Country Championship remains one of the longest-standing conference championships in NCAA Division II. Over the decades, programs such as Fayetteville State, Virginia State, Livingstone, Saint Augustine’s and Shaw have contributed to the event’s storied history, producing some of the top HBCU runners in the nation. Recent championship history has been defined by program excellence, Fayetteville State’s seven straight women’s titles and Virginia State’s return to dominance on the men’s side demonstrate the depth and balance of CIAA competition.

Event Information

Location: Green Hill Park | 2500 Green Hill Park Road | Salem, VA 24153 Admission is free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to attend and support their favorite teams and student-athletes as they compete for conference titles.



