CIAA Unveils 2024 John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Class

Charlotte, NC (December 8, 2023) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, is proud to announce the 2024 John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Class. The 2024 CIAA Hall of Fame Class is set to be enshrined on March 1, 2024. The enshrinement ceremony is slated to begin at 9:00a.m. EST at the Baltimore Convention Center Ballroom, in Baltimore, MD.

The event will be a part of the week-long schedule of events encompassing the 2024 CIAA Basketball Tournament, being held February 26-March 2 in Baltimore, Maryland. Ticket packages and information about the induction ceremony are available on the John B. McLendon CIAA Hall of Fame page at www.theciaa.com, also at https://ciaatournament.org.

The newest members of the CIAA Hall of Fame were chosen from a list of nominees who were submitted by their respective institutions and selected by the CIAA Hall of Fame Selection Committee.



The 2024 Hall of Fame Honorees includes Winston-Salem State’s Anthony Blaylock, Shaw’s Nastassia Boucicault, Johnson C. Smith’s Bill Dusenberry, Johnson C. Smith’s James “Jimmy” Ewers, St. Augustine’s Antonio Pettigrew, North Carolina Central’s Norman Tate, and Livingstone’s Joseph “Jo Jo” White.

Anthony Blaylock | Winston-Salem State University | Football

Blaylock made his mark on the football field at Winston Salem State University. From 1984 to 1987, he proudly wore the WSSU Letterman. Blaylock’s exceptional talent led to him being recognized as a Three-Time All-CIAA honoree, a testament to his excellence from 1985 to 1987.

He served as the Team Captain through 1986 and 1987. Blaylock’s hard work led him to the 1988 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the fourth round. Over the course of six years, he made his mark in the NFL, showcasing his talent and commitment to the game.

After his successful football career, Anthony Blaylock transitioned to a successful professional life. He is currently the President and Chief Financial Officer of Baylock Commercial Holdings, LLC, where he plays a pivotal role in the company’s operations. He also holds the same positions in Subsidiaries Construction Finance Management LLC and Construction Payroll Management, LLC.

Nastassia Boucicault | Shaw University | Women’s Basketball

Boucicault left it all on the court during her collegiate career. In the 2005-06 season, she earned CIAA Player of the Year and further solidified her dominance by being named the CIAA Tournament MVP. Her accolades extended to the All-South Atlantic Region, where she received recognition for both the regular season and tournament.

As a two-time All-CIAA Selection and Two-Time CIAA All-Tournament Selection, Boucicault’s skill set and leadership were widely acknowledged. Her exceptional performance also earned her a spot among the finalists for the Kodak/WBCA All-America Women’s Basketball Team in the 2005-06 season, along with a Daktronics Honorable Mention All-America Selection. Boucicault played a pivotal role in shaping the legacy of Shaw University’s basketball program. Under the guidance of Coach Jacques Curtis, she helped initiate the Shaw basketball dynasty. Her contributions were instrumental in securing two consecutive CIAA crowns, marking the third and fourth conference titles under Coach Curtis.

Notably, Boucicault’s impact extended beyond the conference level. She played a key role in leading the Lady Bears to two straight NCAA South Atlantic Regional titles and two consecutive appearances in the Elite Eight, showcasing the team’s supremacy among the top eight teams in the nation. In the 2004-05 season, her efforts contributed to Shaw’s No. 1 national ranking heading into the Elite Eight, reflecting her influence in elevating the team to national prominence. Nastassia Boucicault’s legacy as one of the top point guards in CIAA history remains a testament to her skill, leadership, and significant contributions to Shaw University’s basketball success.

Bill Dusenberry | Johnson C. Smith | Football

Born with a natural talent for the sport, Dusenberry’s journey to success began at Dunbar High School, where he not only contributed to the team’s victory in the North Carolina State Championships but also showcased his skills in the 1966 Shrine Bowl during his senior season.

Dusenberry’s skills on the football field continued to flourish during his collegiate years at Johnson C. Smith University, where he played a pivotal role as the starting running back from 1966 to 1969. His exceptional abilities were recognized when he amassed an impressive 2,543 yards on 447 carries, scoring 23 touchdowns throughout his collegiate career. His outstanding collegiate career earned him the attention of professional football scouts and earned him All Conference Honors in 1969.

In 1970, his dedication and talent were acknowledged when he was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the 2nd round, being the 40th overall pick in the NFL draft. Although he began his professional career with the Oilers, Dusenberry was traded to the New Orleans Saints, where he displayed his skills during a memorable season. Following his time with the Saints, he spent time with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League in 1971 and later attended camps for the Toronto Argonauts (1972) and again with the Houston Oilers in 1973.

After his professional career, he moved to the Los Angeles area in 1975 and began a career with the Los Angeles Parks and Recreation Department that lasted 35 years before his retirement. He served as Senior Director and supervised numerous recreation facilities throughout the Los Angeles area.

James “Jimmy” Ewers | Johnson C. Smith | Men’s Tennis

James “Jimmy” Ewers, a distinguished former men’s tennis student-athlete, left his mark on JCSU history from 1966 to 1970. As a three-time CIAA Singles Champion in flights 3, 4, and 5 (1967-1969), he played a pivotal role in securing the 1969 CIAA team championship. Ewers reached the CIAA Finals in flight 2 in 1970, capping off an impressive collegiate career.

Throughout his four seasons, Ewers earned All-CIAA honors each year (1966-1970) and made history as the first African American to claim the NAIA District 26 Championship in 1969. His legacy extends to holding the JCSU record for the most consecutive matches won at an impressive 34.

Post-JCSU, Ewers remained actively involved in tennis, achieving singles titles in various leagues across the United States. He showcased his talents in regional and national tournaments, and his dedication to the sport continued as a tennis instructor for All-American Sports in New York City (1975-76). Ewers also embraced coaching roles, contributing to tennis programs at Ballou High School in Washington, D.C. (1972-74), the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (1979-83), and Paxon High School in Jacksonville, Fla. (2014-15).

His tennis journey includes participation in celebrity tournaments alongside iconic figures like Muhammad Ali, Frank Gifford, Earl Monroe, and John Amos. Ewers’s accomplishments have earned him well-deserved recognition, with memberships in the Atkins High School Hall of Fame, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Athletics Hall of Fame, and the Johnson C. Smith University Athletics Hall of Fame.

Antonio Pettigrew | St. Augustine’s University | Men’s Track and Field

A 1993 graduate of Saint Augustine’s College, Pettigrew’s reached the mountain top in 1991 when he claimed the World 400 Meter Champion in Tokyo, earning a Gold Medal for his performance. Additionally, he secured a Silver Medal as part of the World 4×400 Meter Relay team. Pettigrew’s dominance extended to the U.S. track and field scene, where he became a three-time U.S. 400 Meter Champion in 1989, 1991, and 1994.

As a collegiate athlete, Pettigrew achieved remarkable success, earning 10 NCAA Division II National Championships. He secured two NCAA Division II 400 Meter Outdoor National titles in 1991 and 1992, breaking records and tying championship meet records along the way. His excellence continued with two NCAA Division II 400 Meter Indoor National Championships, as well as championships in the 4×100 Relay and 4×400 Relay, both outdoors and indoors, in 1991 and 1992.

His impact on Saint Augustine’s College’s track and field program was instrumental in the team’s success, contributing to four NCAA Division II Team Championships. The pinnacle of this success came with back-to-back NCAA Division II Men’s Outdoor National Titles in 1991 and 1992.

In recognition of his outstanding career, Pettigrew was rightfully inducted into the Saint Augustine’s University Hall of Fame in 1993. The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) also honored his contributions by inducting him into their Hall of Fame in 2000.

Beyond his illustrious career as an athlete, Pettigrew continued to contribute to the sport as an Assistant Track Coach at both the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Saint Augustine’s University, demonstrating his commitment to nurturing the next generation of track and field talent.

Antonio Pettigrew’s legacy lives on in the record books of track and field, remembered not only for his remarkable achievements but also for his dedication to the development of future athletes.

Norman Tate | N.C. Central University | Men’s Track and Field

As a standout student-athlete at North Carolina Central University, Tate showcased his elite talent in NCAA Division II competitions, earning 1st Place in the Triple Jump in 1963 and the Long Jump in 1965.

Tate’s dominance continued to show at the NAIA championships, where he won 1st Place in the Long Jump in both 1964 and 1965, as well as the Triple Jump in 1964. His remarkable performances continued with victories in the CIAA championships, earning 1st Place in the Triple Jump in 1963 and achieving a remarkable triple crown in 1964 by securing 1st Place in the Long Jump, Triple Jump, and the 440-yard Relay.

At the Penn Relays Tate’s brilliance showed again, with 1st Place finishes in the Triple Jump in 1963 and a remarkable triple victory in 1964—1st Place in the Long Jump, Triple Jump, 440-yard Relay, and 880-yard Relay. In 1965, he repeated his triumph with 1st Place finishes in the Long Jump, Triple Jump, and 880-yard Relay.

Tate’s leadership and commitment were recognized when he served as the Team Captain at the Penn Relays in 1965. His outstanding contributions earned him a well-deserved place in the Penn Relays Wall of Fame in 1994.

Acknowledging his exceptional career, Tate was inducted into the NCCU Hall of Fame in 1984. In 2017, his hometown of Orange, NJ, celebrated his achievements by inducting him into the Orange Hall of Fame. Moreover, his contributions to the community were honored with the Camden County (N.J.) NAACP Visionary Award in 2018 and Camden County (N.J.) Track Club Legacy Award in 2019.

Joseph “Jo Jo” White | Livingstone College | Football

During his time at Livingstone College, White’s skills on the field attracted widespread recognition. He was named All-CIAA for an impressive four consecutive years from 1982 to 1985, showcasing his consistent excellence on the field. His dominance on the defensive end was acknowledged with winning CIAA Defensive Player of the Year.

White’s accolades went beyond the CIAA, he earned recognition as an NAIA All-American in addition to being selected for the Sheridan Broadcasting All-American team in 1982 and 1983. The Washington Pigskin awarded him the Athlete of the Year in 1983, highlighting his outstanding contributions to the sport.

His individual excellence was emphasized by being named CIAA Player of the Year in both 1982 and 1984, a testament to his leadership and skill on the field. In 1982, he was also honored as the Most Outstanding Offensive Back, showcasing his versatility and impact on the game.

Beyond his collegiate achievements, White’s legacy was solidified by having his number 24 retired by Livingstone College. His dedication to both academics and athletics was evident through his membership in the Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society.

After his collegiate career, White continued to pursue excellence in football by signing with the Tampa Bay Bandit Football Team in the United States Football League (USFL), showcasing his talents at a professional level.

Off the field, Jo Jo White was not only a standout athlete but also an active member of the community and various organizations. He proudly became a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Prince Hall Grand Lodge #6.

