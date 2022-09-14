CIAA Volleyball & Cross Country Weekly Honors

By: CIAA Sports

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#15 Amilex Lopez-Ayalar, Virginia Union University

(Sr, OH/DS/L – Guayama, PR)

Amilez Lopez-Ayalar recorded 43 kills in three games across the week. In the lone win against Goldey-Beacom, she recorded a career-high 24 kills and she had a .315 hitting percentage. The senior also had a season-high 20 digs in that game. The Guayama, PR native also logged 14 kills and 11 digs (both team-highs) versus Bluefield State.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#6 Mariah Webster, Lincoln (PA) University

(So, L – Detroit, MI)



Mariah Webster tallied 28 digs across three games this week for the Lions, recording at least eight digs in each game. She finished first or second in digs on the team in each game. Against Nyack, the sophomore had a season-high 12 digs.

FOOD LION SETTER OF THE WEEK

#10 Ashlee Franklin, Virginia Union University

(Fr, S – McClean, VA)

In three games this week, Ashlee Franklin totaled 82 assists, including a career-high 36 assists in the win versus Goldey-Beacom. The McClean, VA native also had a career-high 16 digs in that game. The freshman added 29 assists against Bluefield State. Over the week, the freshman also tallied 26 digs, four kills, and two total blocks.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK#7 Amaya Cooper, Virginia State University

(Fr, OH – Atlanta, GA)



Amaya Cooper recorded 34 kills, 14 total blocks, and eight digs to help guide the Trojans to three wins across four games over the week. In the Belmont Abbey victory, the freshman had 10 kills and a career-high seven solo blocks. The Atlanta, GA native logged a career-high 11 kills in the win versus Salem (WV) and she added three solo blocks in that game. Her hitting percentage against Salem (WV) was a career-high .474 and in the game against Charleston (WV), she had a hitting percentage of .429 and six kills.

CIAA CROSS COUNTRY PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

FOOD LION MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK

Reginald Gore, Claflin University

(Fr, Conway, SC)

Reginald got his collegiate career started in a big way when he led the team with a 21st?place finish at the Carolina Challenge. He ran a team-best 18:39.50 in the men’s 5K run in the first meet of the season for the Panthers.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK

Vanessa Jones, Winston-Salem State University

(So, Winston Salem, NC)

Jones helped the Rams capture third place at Blue Bear Invitational, hosted by Livingstone last Friday. Overall, she captured first-place at the meet finishing with a time of 20:37.40 in the 5K.



