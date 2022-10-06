CIAA VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

By: Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA)

For the week ending October 2, 2022

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK#5

Jada Rouse, Elizabeth City State

(So., OH – Rock Hill, SC)

Jada Rouse recorded 33 kills (and a hitting percentage of .397) and 16 digs while leading the Vikings to a 2-1 record last week. The sophomore led the team in kills in each of the three matches, including a pair of conference victories. Against Lincoln (PA), the Rock Hill, SC native logged 15 kills on just 23 attacks, resulting in a season-high .652 hitting percentage. In the lone loss, which came to Mount Olive, Rouse had 10 kills and seven digs. In the last week, she also had three aces, two assists, and a solo block.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK#6 Naijya Leggett, Elizabeth City State

(So., L – Atlanta, GA)



In the three ECSU contests last week, Naijya Leggett tallied 29 digs, eight assists, and six aces. In the win against conference foe Bowie State, the sophomore had 12 digs. Versus Lincoln (PA), the Atlanta, GA native logged four points (three aces and a kill), plus seven digs and four assists in the victory. The libero also had 10 digs, four assists, and two aces in the contest against Mount Olive.

FOOD LION SETTER OF THE WEEK#11 Breelyn Clark, Shaw University

(Sr, S – Mililani, HI)

Breelyn Clark had 37 assists and 14 digs to guide Shaw to a victory in its lone game last week. In a four set win against conference foe Claflin, the senior’s 37 assists were a game-high and her 14 digs were second on the team. The Milihani, HI native’s five points (three aces, a solo block, and a kill) were the second-most in a single game for her.



FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK#8 Aireanna Johnson, Virginia Union University

(Fr, OH/RS – Fort Worth, TX)



Aireanna Johnson recorded 16 kills, 15 digs, four service aces and two total blocks in two matches last week. In the win against St. Mary’s (MD), the freshman had eight digs, six kills, two aces, and two total blocks. In the five-set loss against Bowie State, the Fort Worth, TX native had 10 kills, seven digs, and two aces.



