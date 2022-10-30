CIAA Volleyball Weekly Honors #10



FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#5 Kaylin Evans, Shaw

(Jr., DS – Lexington, SC)



Kaylin Evans had 25 digs in two wins last week and added five more in Monday’s win. The junior registered 15 digs in a three-set win over Virginia State. The Lexington, SC native also totaled four aces, two coming against Elizabeth City State and two versus Lincoln (PA).

FOOD LION SETTER OF THE WEEK

#11 Breelyn Clark, Shaw

(Sr., S – Mililani, HI)

Breelyn Clark recorded 98 assists in the three wins last week and added 31 assists in the win on Monday, leading the team in assists in each contest. Against Bowie State, the senior turned in a statline of 31 assists and six aces. In the pivotal division-clinching victory over Elizabeth City State, Clark poured in 25 assists and season-high totals of 9.5 points, seven kills, and four total blocks. The Milihani, HI native contributed 42 assists and seven digs in the win against Virginia State. Over the four matches, Clark also added 23 digs, 12 kills, eight aces, and six total blocks.



FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#13 Clarke Blakemore, Elizabeth City State

(Fr, MB – Knoxville, TN)



Clarke Blakemore tallied 13 points, 11 kills, three total blocks and a .269 hitting percentage last week for the Vikings. In the four-set win over Virginia State, the freshman recorded eight kills and a season-high .636 hitting percentage (minimum 10 attempts). In the loss to Shaw, the Knoxville, TN contributed three kills and two block assists. In Monday’s win over Virginia Union, the middle blocker had seven kills and a .385 hitting percentage. This is Blakemore’s third consecutive rookie of the week honor from the conference.

















