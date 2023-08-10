CIAA Welcomes Harrington Smith as Associate Commissioner for Championships & Brand Management

By: CIAA

Charlotte, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is pleased to announce the hiring of Harrington Smith as the Associate Commissioner for Championships and Brand Management

Harrington is a proud alumnus of Johnson C. Smith University. While attending Johnson C. Smith University he pursued a degree in Sports Management. “I chose to major in sports management because of the passion and love I have for sports & entertainment”, stated Smith. His very first internship was with MC3 Sports & Entertainment Group working for CIAA Hospitality Ambassadors Program where he trained volunteers to serve as ambassadors during the CIAA Basketball Tournament.



The Daytona, Florida native has served in several capacities within the Sports & Entertainment Industry. He was the assistant athletic director at Mainland High School, Daytona Beach, FL, and Event Operations/Production Manager with MC3 Sports & Entertainment Group, Charlotte, NC.



In addition, Harrington brings extensive knowledge in a multitude of areas, including branding, event operations, strategic marketing, social media, and management.



“We are excited to add Harrington to the CIAA family. His experience, leadership, and vision will help the exposure of our student-athletes through championships and branding for the conference,” said Senior Associate Commissioner for Internal Operations & Business Administration Marcus Clarke. “Harrington’s experience at the conference level as well as knowledge of CIAA championship protocols will give him a unique perspective that will be a great asset for us,” says Marcus Clarke.



