CIAA Women Lead, Inspire at the 2025 Women Leaders in Sports Conference

CHARLOTTE, NC. – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) proudly celebrates the outstanding women of the CIAA who represented the conference with excellence during the 2025 Women Leaders in Sports Conference. Their engagement and leadership throughout the event showcased the CIAA’s continued commitment to advancing women in athletics and fostering a culture of empowerment across intercollegiate sports. The CIAA extends special congratulations to Jacqie McWilliams Parker, CIAA Commissioner, who was recognized as Nike Executive of the Year, a prestigious honor highlighting her visionary leadership and lasting impact on college athletics. The conference also featured several CIAA representatives contributing their expertise and insight through various sessions and programming, including:

Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, Director of Athletics, Virginia State University – Panelist, “How Women Leaders Win Year One”

Dionne McCollum, Associate Director of Athletics, Claflin University – Presenter, “First-Time Attendee Workshop”

Matisse Lee, Associate Commissioner, CIAA – Panel Introduction

Jamie Browne, Associate Commissioner, CIAA – Panel Introduction

In addition, a number of CIAA women hosted tables during Lunch with Legends, creating opportunities for mentorship and meaningful connection among attendees. “It was inspiring to witness so many of our CIAA women leading conversations, sharing experiences, and representing the strength of our conference on a national stage,” said McWilliams Parker. “Their leadership continues to open doors for others and elevate the visibility of women across all levels of collegiate athletics.” The CIAA is proud of all its women leaders who continue to embody excellence, innovation, and influence across the industry. The collective presence of CIAA women at this year’s conference reflects the enduring power of representation and the importance of fostering pathways for the next generation of women in sports.