Cindy Rohlf: Transforming a City and Inspiring Change Makers

According to a report by the International City/County Management Association Task Force on Women, females fill only 14.4% of the 3,586 city manager positions nationwide. While female mayoral representation has steadily risen over the past two decades, the number of female city managers has been stagnant since 1981. On the Peninsula, we are fortunate to have two powerhouse female City Managers – Cindy Rohlf in Newport News and Mary Bunting in Hampton. Cindy came to Newport News as Assistant City Manager in 2008 and was named City Manager in 2017. While Cindy will go down in history as our first female City Manager, her true legacy is the work she has done to improve the lives of every resident. She is a tireless champion of progress and creative thinking, constantly challenging people to dream bigger. Where others see roadblocks and challenges, Cindy sees opportunities to learn and defy the odds. Her determination was put to the test in the city’s quest to revitalize the Southeast Community. When the city’s first grant application to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) was denied, some were ready to give up. Like the others, Cindy was incredibly disappointed, but she refused to give up. She rallied the team and pushed everyone to look to the future. She believed that the residents of the city’s Southeast Community deserved this grant and the life-changing opportunities it would create. Thanks to Cindy’s leadership and motivation, the team applied again. All the disappointment was forgotten when the city received the $30 million Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant from HUD. Nobody celebrated louder than Cindy! She quickly reached out to the team who worked on the grant to congratulate them for their efforts and make sure they knew that their hard work, dedication and perseverance are creating change that will impact our city for generations. She also called the residents who were an important part of the process to thank them for their support and for championing this cause. The Choice Neighborhood grant is just one transformational project that has taken place under Cindy’s leadership. Over the past few years, the city has adopted a new plan to revitalize the Denbigh-Warwick area, significantly expanded job opportunities and brought in new industries, opened the new Atkinson Boulevard, began the transformation of the city’s downtown area, and invested in city parks and bike trails. This is just a short list of projects; there are so many others in development thanks to Cindy’s vision and guidance. She has led these initiatives while ensuring the city remains fiscally sound. It takes a dynamic team to accomplish so much. Newport News is being transformed as a result of the creative thinking and passion of employees who are committed to making a difference. Cindy is an inspiring leader who embraces the shared leadership style and emphasizes the importance of teamwork in addressing issues and moving past challenges. Her collaborative management style empowers people to share ideas and become part of the progress taking place in the city. While you need a vocal and unrelenting leader to champion such great progress, this person must also show empathy during the challenging times. Throughout the pandemic, Cindy has led Newport News with compassion. Her priorities have been to protect the lives of residents while offering the support they need. Cindy understands the urgency around vaccine distribution, and created a collaborative partnership to open a vaccine clinic for first responders, essential personnel and educators. This clinic will soon transition into a community clinic to serve residents. Also, through her leadership, the city has created funding mechanisms to support small businesses, developed a grant to meet the basic needs of residents, provided workforce development services, and expanded outreach support to those who are most vulnerable. Her resolve during the pandemic has helped those who are struggling and demonstrated that Newport News is a city that cares for all of its residents. Decades from now, when we look back on the transformation that has taken place in our city, Cindy Rohlf will be credited as the person who created the momentum and enthusiasm needed to begin the process. She believes in Newport News and works tirelessly to create opportunities for every resident and employee to achieve their potential. Her leadership inspires those around her to create lasting change that uplifts and empowers others. Newport News is a city on the move thanks to Cindy and her tenacity, optimism, creativity and heart.

