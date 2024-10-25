Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Hosts Second Annual Community Resource Fair
Join us Saturday, Nov. 2, for the Second Annual Newport News Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Community Resource Fair from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center (570 McLawhorne Drive).
Workshops to Include;
- Resources for Veterans; 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Guardianships and Conservatorships; 2 p.m.- 3 p.m.
- Navigating the Courts as a Pro-Se Litigant; 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
In addition to the workshops, there will be free aides to assist in circuit court filings, free on-site notary for Newport News residents, mammograms available on Sentara’s mobile mammogram unit and much more!
Registration is required for a mammogram appointment.