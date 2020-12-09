Citizen Input Needed for Annual Action Plan

Applications for CDBG funds accepted through Jan. 15

Your input is needed as the City of Newport News and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NNRHA) work to develop the 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan with respect to housing, community planning and development issues. Make plans to participate in one of two virtual public meetings to share your thoughts on affordable housing, homeless/special housing and non-housing community development needs.



The Annual Action Plan seeks to determine the best use of resources to provide affordable housing, suitable living environments and expansion of economic/job opportunities. Available resources include the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Entitlement Funds and the HOME Investment Partnerships Entitlement Funds.



CDBG funds must be used for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income persons; aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight; or meet needs having a particular urgency. HOME funds must be used in accordance with the following major program goals: expanding the supply of decent, safe, sanitary and affordable housing; strengthening the ability of state and local governments to provide housing; and expanding the capacity of non-profit, community-based housing development organizations.

Join us for one of the following Zoom meetings to provide your feedback regarding the inclusion of activities in the 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan.



Thursday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Meeting ID: 845 5216 4180

Passcode: 464715

Dial in: 301-715-8592

Monday, December 14 at 6:00 p.m.

Meeting ID: 828 1511 9117

Passcode: 178566 Dial in:

301-715-8592

Requests for Community Development Block Grant financial assistance for 2021-2022 will be accepted at NNRHA, 22727th Street or the Department of Development in City Hall, 2400 Washington Avenue, 3rd Floor through Friday, January 15, 2021 at 5 p.m. Applications may be obtained online at www.nnrha.com, at the NNRHA office, via email (athornwell@nnrha.org) or by telephone request to Ms. Alicia Thornwell, Grants Administrator, at 757-928-2647.

For more information regarding the Annual Action Plan, please contact Priscilla Green via email at greenpa@nnva.gov.