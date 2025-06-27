Newport News residents have a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes of essential city services by participating in the upcoming Citizen Public Works Academy. This free, 10-week program provides participants with a firsthand look at the Department of Public Works’ operations through engaging lectures, hands-on activities, live demonstrations, and field trips.

The session runs from September 11 to November 13, with classes held on Thursday evenings from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Public Works Annex, located at 511 Oyster Point Rd.

Interested residents must be at least 18 years old and live in Newport News. Applications are being accepted through August 30.