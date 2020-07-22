City and State Break Ground on New Transportation Center

Earlier today, the City of Newport News, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) broke ground on a new transportation center that will bring the city’s public transportation and passenger rail infrastructure into the 21st century. As construction begins this summer, the $47 million project is expected to run approximately two years with an anticipated completion date of summer 2022.

The new transportation center will be located at Bland Boulevard between Warwick Boulevard and Interstate 64 and serve as a hub for Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) buses, taxis and shuttles that service the airport, and replace the Amtrak train station currently on Warwick Boulevard. The design and location offer many benefits to the City of Newport News including ADA compliance, modern amenities, increased parking, and streamlined passenger rail. It also conforms with the city’s comprehensive plan and multiple Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization plans.

“This transformational project will provide the residents of Newport News and the surrounding area enhanced transportation options with much improved passenger rail and public transit services,” said McKinley L. Price, Mayor, City of Newport News. “I am excited that construction is underway and join with our partners in looking forward to its completion in 2022.”