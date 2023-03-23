City and THR Cycling Launch “Tour of Newport News”

In 2022, the City of Newport News and THR Cycling Club partnered to create a new competitive sporting event, the Newport News Twilight Criterium. Thanks to the overwhelming response, the event has been transformed this year and now encompasses a full weekend of competitions and activities.

From Friday, April 14 until Sunday, April 16, bicyclists of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in a “Tour of Newport News.” A Virginia Cycling Association Best All-round Rider (VCA BAR) event, this three-day Omnium (multiple races) features Friday Night Street Sprints on 23rd Street, the Crawford Road Time Trial on Saturday morning, the Newport News Twilight Criterium on Saturday afternoon/evening, and the Fort Eustis Circuit Race on Sunday. Participants can register for all four races or sign up for individual events. The weekend-long event features $14,000 in cash and prizes and jerseys for the overall Omnium champions.

The tour begins on April 14 with Friday Night Street Sprints on 23rd Street in the Yard District. This is an elimination style, standing start sprint on a straight, slightly uphill 200-meter course. Points will be awarded to the top 15 finishers in each category and count towards the Omnium. Expect a party atmosphere with Frank Andreau announcing and drink specials from Coastal Fermentory.

The competition continues on Saturday, April 15 with the Crawford Road Time Trial in Yorktown. This out-and-back five-mile course includes rolling terrain. Omnium points will be awarded to the top 15 finishers in each category.

Later that day, the Newport News Twilight Criterium returns to the Yard District in Downtown Newport News. This elite amateur bicycle racing event is sanctioned by USA Cycling. The one-kilometer race includes eight turns and is made up of two square city blocks. The short uphill and fast downhill course, along with twilight, dusk, and dark conditions, are sure to challenge the more than 300 beginner to elite cyclists expected. The Newport News Twilight Criterium offers eight races for men and women of varying ages and expertise, including a free Kid’s Fun Race for children 3–9 years of age.

The Tour concludes on Sunday, April 16 with the Fort Eustis Circuit Race. The course is a flat and fast 5-kilometer loop with five 90-degree turns on an active duty military base.

Registration closes on Sunday, April 2 for the full Tour of Newport News Omnium and the Fort Eustis Circuit Race to give organizers enough time to ensure base access for all participants. Pre-Registration closes Thursday, April 13 at noon for the other three individual events of the Omnium (Friday Night Street Sprints, Crawford Road Time Trial, and the Twilight Criterium), with same-day registration available for the Friday Night Street Sprints and the Newport News Twilight Criterium.

For complete race information or to register, visit www.bikereg.com/tour-of-newport-news.