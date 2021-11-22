City Announces 2021 NlightN Event Series ﻿Sponsored by Ferguson

Nightly light show, Dec. 4 – Jan. 1, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Festivities – Dec. 10, 3:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.Brooks Crossing; free admission, free parking An animated light and sound show displays on the holiday tree at ARTech Lights nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every half hour, with synchronized music and seasonal décor throughout the area. On December 10, enjoy special hands-on “techtivities” from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where children are immersed in a variety of STEM-related activities provided by Jefferson Lab, Newport News Shipbuilding and the Innovation Lab at Brooks Crossing. To go along with the “techtivities” will be food and beverage vendors, a DJ, “silent disco,” a bonfire and a skating rink, which will also be open on December 11 & 12. Other currently scheduled activities in the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series include: Gnome for the Holidays, Denbigh Community Center, December 4 – January 1 The Denbigh Community Center is being transformed with a snow gnome mural, festive holiday décor, crafts, lights, and more, all ready for family photos and selfies! Free family film 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Dec 10 featuring Snow Buddies, a hot cocoa bar and popcorn. Holiday Frost, Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, December 10, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. With the theme Holidays In Outer Space, this year’s event features a Martian candy story, “Moon Room” with Apollo 8, games, Star Wars characters and giveaways. The event is free, but reservations for timed entries are required and can be made online. For more information on the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series, visit www.nnva.gov/NlightN or call 757-926-1400.