City Announces 2021 NlightN Event Series Sponsored by Ferguson
|Holiday light events taking place throughout the city
|Beginning Thanksgiving Day and extending through New Year’s Day, the City of Newport News lights up with the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series. Pronounced “enlighten,” this series, sponsored by Ferguson, includes three main events – the classic Celebration in Lights at Newport News Park, the magical Lights at the Fountain at City Center, and the art and technology focused ARTech Lights at Brooks Crossing – along with additional events throughout the city.
|Nov. 25 – Jan. 1, 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. nightlyNewport News Park $12 per car Mon – Thu, $15 per car Fri – Sun, $75 per bus every day Celebration in Lights is two miles of dazzling holiday light displays set amongst the beautiful woods and waterways at Newport News Park. Now in its 29th season, the event has grown each year and has over million lights creating holiday and fanciful scenes. New this year are magical trees, candy-themed display pieces, additional deer displays and 3D trees. Open nightly, 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Thanksgiving Day through New Year’s Day.
|Nightly light show, Dec. 4 – Jan. 1, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.Holiday Tree Lighting & Festivities – Dec. 4, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.City Center at Oyster Point; free admission, free parking Lights at the Fountain is a holiday experience of lights, decorations, and magical falling snow set to music around the City Center at Oyster Point five-acre fountain plaza. Delighting all ages is a special ten-minute synchronized light show playing every half hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., incorporating a 42′ intelligent, color/pattern changing tree, 55 wrapped perimeter trees around the fountain and a festive soundtrack for a fully immersive experience. On December 4, the holiday tree lighting and opening festivities will fill City Center with entertainment, ice sculpting exhibition, seasonal gift vendors, carnival games, food vendors, children’s activities, and more.
|Nightly light show, Dec. 4 – Jan. 1, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Festivities – Dec. 10, 3:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.Brooks Crossing; free admission, free parking An animated light and sound show displays on the holiday tree at ARTech Lights nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every half hour, with synchronized music and seasonal décor throughout the area. On December 10, enjoy special hands-on “techtivities” from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where children are immersed in a variety of STEM-related activities provided by Jefferson Lab, Newport News Shipbuilding and the Innovation Lab at Brooks Crossing. To go along with the “techtivities” will be food and beverage vendors, a DJ, “silent disco,” a bonfire and a skating rink, which will also be open on December 11 & 12. Other currently scheduled activities in the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series include: Gnome for the Holidays, Denbigh Community Center, December 4 – January 1 The Denbigh Community Center is being transformed with a snow gnome mural, festive holiday décor, crafts, lights, and more, all ready for family photos and selfies! Free family film 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Dec 10 featuring Snow Buddies, a hot cocoa bar and popcorn. Holiday Frost, Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, December 10, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. With the theme Holidays In Outer Space, this year’s event features a Martian candy story, “Moon Room” with Apollo 8, games, Star Wars characters and giveaways. The event is free, but reservations for timed entries are required and can be made online. For more information on the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series, visit www.nnva.gov/NlightN or call 757-926-1400.