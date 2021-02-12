City Awarded $250,000 State Grant for Menchville Marina

Governor Ralph Northam announced yesterday that the City of Newport News has been awarded a grant for improvements to the Menchville Marina to support Virginia’s oyster industry. The $250,000 grant from the Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund is the second in as many years for upgrades at the marina, which is owned by the City of Newport News and leased it to a group of Virginia oyster companies. The Menchville Marina is the primary facility serving watermen working the James River. It is one of the largest oyster landing sites in Virginia, houses more than 90 boats and employs 225 watermen. This grant is for the second phase of improvements at the facility and includes the installation of three floating dock systems to increase mooring options and improve the functionality for the watermen. New pilings, commercial grade floating docks and associated gangways will be installed, and old docks, debris and pilings will be removed. The project will bring the docks to current code standards, build permanent restroom facilities, and also includes the installation of approximately 380 feet of riprap to stabilize the shoreline.