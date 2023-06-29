City Begins Stormwater Master Planning Process

By: City of Newport News

Three public meetings scheduled to hear from residents, businesses, stakeholders

The City of Newport News is proactively undertaking a multi-year, master planning effort to tackle flooding challenges and develop long-term flooding mitigation options for the historic city.

Public input is a key component of the planning process. The City is hosting three public meetings in July throughout the city to hear from residents, businesses and community stakeholders. Participants should choose the meeting that works best with their schedule:

Tuesday, July 18, 6-7:30 pm – Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, Room 104, 570 McLawhorne Dr.

Wednesday, July 19, 6-7:30 pm – Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd.

Thursday, July 20, 6-7:30 pm – Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center, Marion Poe Meeting Room, 2410 Wickham Ave.

Experts will be on hand to explain the issues, answer questions, share resources, and listen to community ideas about the best ways to manage stormwater, mitigate flooding and address other effects of climate change in Newport News. Children are welcome to attend with an adult to learn and provide input through an engaging interactive station just for kids.

Newport News received grant funding from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund to engage in this master planning effort, which will build upon existing City efforts to ensure a coordinated resilience strategy. The master plans are divided into three key topic areas: (1) stormwater, (2) floodplain management, and (3) climate change and resilience. The three individual, yet interdependent, plans will identify areas of flooding concern and propose cost-effective approaches to address flooding issues.

“It is our intention to have a robust and inclusive community engagement process throughout this project,” says project manager Kathie Angle.

Registration to attend any of the public meetings is not required but strongly encouraged. To register visit bit.ly/46eFxOg.

More information can be found on the Stormwater Master Planning website or by emailing stormwater@nnva.gov.