CITY BOND RATING UPGRADED

CHESAPEAKE – City Manager Christopher M. Price announced today that Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the City of Chesapeake rating on outstanding General Obligation debt to Aaa from Aa1. This is the City’s third Triple-A rating from a nationally-recognized rating agency; Fitch has rated the City’s bonds AAA since 2010, while Standard and Poor’s has done so since 2014. Chesapeake is the fourth Hampton Roads municipality to hold Triple-A ratings from all three agencies, joining the cities of Virginia Beach and Suffolk, along with James City County, in the distinction of holding a “Triple Triple-A”.

Moody’s cited the “…continued growth and diversification of the City’s sizeable tax base, healthy resident income levels, a strong and improving financial position supported by formal fiscal policies, and an above-average yet manageable pension liability,” as part of its ratings rational. They went on to say that, “ The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the City will maintain structural balance and continue to improve or maintain adequate reserves and liquidity in tandem with budget growth. The outlook further reflects the expectation that the City’s sizeable tax base will continue to grow and diversify and that fixed costs will remain manageable.”

“I want to thank and recognize our Finance Director, Nancy Tracy, our Budget Director, Steven Jenkins, and their staffs, along with the City Manager and his entire team for their strong management practices,” said Mayor Rick West. “I am also grateful to my City Council colleagues, present and past, for their commitment to strong financial discipline, which helped the City achieve this Triple A rating.”

“One of the things that attracted me to return to Chesapeake as City Manager in November of last year was the stability of its financial management,” said City Manager Price. “The careful, thoughtful, and reasoned stewardship of the public’s money is a cornerstone of any good municipality, and that is a task every Chesapeake employee, at every level, takes extremely seriously. I am very proud of this upgrade from Moody’s, and I consider it an accolade for the entire staff.”

Moody’s Investors Service is a leading global provider of credit ratings, research, and risk analysis. More information about the firm and its ratings methodology can be found at www.Moodys.com.