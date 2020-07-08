City Breaks Ground on New Outdoor Basketball Court Donated by Antoine Bethea

Yesterday the City of Newport News celebrated the groundbreaking of a new outdoor basketball court donated by NFL player and Denbigh High School graduate Antoine Bethea and the Bethea Family Foundation. Members of City Council were joined by Mr. Bethea and his family to share remarks and officially break ground on the new court which will be located next to the Denbigh Community Center.



This will be the first full sized lighted outdoor court in the city and will also include bleachers, fencing, a water fountain, adjacent parking and nearby restrooms. The project is expected to be completed this fall. At this time, all outdoor basketball courts remain closed due to COVID-19.



For more information on sports facilities in Newport News, visit nnparks.com.