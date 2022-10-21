City Celebrates Growth of Yard District with Community Block Party

By: City of Newport News

The City of Newport News is partnering with Provost Construction and the WINDSdays clean energy campaign to celebrate the exciting growth of The Yard District! Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 3 – 7 p.m. at The Yard District Block Party on 23rd Street. Enjoy live music from popular local band Brasswind, along with a special dedication of the city’s new kinetic wind art sculpture, Fluidity, by U.K. artist Will Carr.

The event features a variety of free activities, including axe throwing and yard games such as corn hole, giant Connect 4, Jenga, and checkers, along with free popcorn and fan-tastic giveaways (while supplies last). Food and drink vendors will have items available for purchase.

The wind art dedication ceremony takes place at 4 p.m. The event is open to the public and free parking is available in the lots along 23rd Street. Follow the event page on Facebook for updates or email cityinfo@nnva.gov for more information.