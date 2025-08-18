City Council Approves Five-Year Grant Funding Plan

Hampton, Va. — The City Council voted on Wednesday evening to approve the city’s five-year plan for grant funding aimed at community development and housing.

At the afternoon work session, the council also heard, but did not vote on, presentations about proposed ordinances on accessory dwelling units and camping on public grounds.

At the legislative session, management analyst Angelique Shenk presented a detailed look at the city’s 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan, which prioritizes community development and housing needs and targets federal grant funds.

The presentation cited extensive input from residents via in-person meetings and an online survey, and it stressed the need to preserve the current affordability and quality of housing in the city. A primary objective of the city’s block grant plans is to benefit residents with low and moderate income, and to expand the availability of safe, affordable housing.

Now that the Consolidated Plan has been approved, it will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Click here to see more details on the plan.

At the legislative session, the council also voted to approve a plan that would allow flexibility on the period of validity for use permits. The policy will encourage developments to reach timely completions, but also provide the council will more flexibility where appropriate.

The work session included presentations on two issues that have drawn public interest — a briefing on the proposed zoning ordinance amendments for accessory dwelling units (ADU), and an update on the creation of a focus group that will explore options for the proposed ordinance that would prohibit camping and storage on public property.

The discussion of the proposed camping ordinance focused on a formation of a stakeholders group that will study the issue and focus on approaches that are feasible and impactful. The council will revisit the camping and ADU discussions in the fall.

The council and other city officials began the day with a walking tour of the Phoebus business district, during which representatives of the Phoebus Partnership showcased new businesses and described some of the neighborhood’s interests and priorities.