City Council looking for a new member, on an interim basis

Nov. 18, 2021 – Councilwoman Chris Snead will leave her seat on City Council when she assumes the office of Treasurer of Hampton on Jan. 1. Hampton City Council is seeking applicants for an interim appointment to fill her seat.

The person would serve from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of next year. Councilwoman Snead’s term was scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2024, but it is likely a special election will be held in November 2022 to allow the voters to decide who will fill the remaining two years of the term.

Applications will be accepted until the end of the day on December 1.